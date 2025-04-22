Release of Open Source BI Helical Insight 5.2.3 – Focus on Advanced Statistical Charts & Enhanced Embedding Capabilities

Best Open Source Business Intelligence Relation Chart Rose and Radial Bar Charts

Helical Insight 5.2.3, the open source BI tool, adds advanced charts, better drill-through, panel-level PDF export, and enhanced embedding & SSO.

With version 5.2.3 of our open source BI Helical Insight, we empower users with deeper analytics and richer storytelling through advanced visual and integration capabilities.” — Nikhilesh Tiwari, Director

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helical IT Solutions, a pioneer in open source Business Intelligence technologies, has announced the release of Helical Insight version 5.2.3, the latest and most feature-rich update to their flagship open-source BI platform. This release introduces a range of advanced statistical and scientific charts, enriched customization options, improved drill-through capabilities, and upgraded SSO and embedding features—solidifying Helical Insight’s position as a powerful, flexible, and cost-effective BI alternative.A New Era in Data VisualizationWith the 5.2.3 release, Helical Insight significantly expands its charting capabilities. Users can now leverage an array of new advanced visualizations including:• Sankey Chart• Sunburst Chart• Treemap Chart• Circle Packing Chart• Rose Chart• Radial Bar ChartThese visualizations are designed to support users in performing deeper data analysis and creating intuitive dashboards for more impactful storytelling.Enhanced UI/UX and Chart CustomizationsThe update also delivers a host of new customization options, enabling users to fine-tune visualizations with greater control. Users can now modify table styles, canvas sizes, label orientations, and much more—empowering developers and business users alike to craft visually polished and fully personalized BI dashboards.Smarter Drill-Through and Exporting CapabilitiesDrill-through functionalities have been further optimized to ensure seamless navigation across complex datasets. In addition, a new PDF export option at the panel level in dashboard has been introduced, allowing for targeted exports directly from dashboard panels, improving reporting efficiency.Improved Embedding and SSO for Better IntegrationRecognizing the growing demand for embedded reporting and analytics, version 5.2.3 brings significant enhancements to embedding and Single Sign-On (SSO) features. These improvements make it easier than ever to embed Helical Insight into existing applications while maintaining secure and streamlined user authentication.To explore all the latest features in detail, visit: Walkthrough of Version 5.2.3 ________________________________________Helical Insight continues to be a cost-effective and enterprise-ready BI solution, with both free and commercial offerings. It serves as an ideal platform for organizations looking to implement powerful, scalable, and customizable BI without the hefty licensing fees associated with traditional BI vendors.Try it for free or request a demo/POC: Register Now

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.