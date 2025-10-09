Dental Pitch Brokerage Closes Sale of Haven Dental to Lumio Dental

Dr. Tyler Brady, founder of Haven Dental in Southlake, Texas, completed a successful sale to Lumio Dental with guidance from Dental Pitch Brokerage.

SOUTHLAKE , TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental Pitch Brokerage , a leading advisory firm specializing in dental practice sales and acquisitions, has announced the successful closing of Haven Dental in Southlake, Texas, to Lumio Dental, a rapidly expanding Dental Service Organization (DSO).The transaction underscores the continued consolidation within the dental industry and highlights the value of practices that combine cosmetic and implant dentistry services with strong digital brand presence.Founded by Dr. Tyler Brady, Haven Dental has become a standout in the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth market, both for its advanced clinical offerings and its significant social media reach of over 377,000 Instagram followers. This digital influence made Haven Dental not only a thriving practice but also a highly attractive acquisition target.“I’ve put my life into creating my perfect dental office. When I decided I wanted to partner with someone, I knew how big of a deal this was. I needed to work with somebody that would be an expert and have my best interest at heart. Dental Pitch Brokerage helped me every step of the way and helped me learn so much about the process. I would definitely use them again and I recommend them to anybody looking to sell their practice,” said Dr. Tyler Brady, founder of Haven Dental.“This transaction is proof that today’s buyers are seeking more than just strong financials—they want practices with a powerful brand, culture, and long-term growth potential,” said Elijah Desmond, Co-Founder of Dental Pitch Brokerage. “Dr. Brady built an incredible practice that embodies excellence, and we were honored to help him find the perfect partner to take Haven Dental to the next level.”Key Takeaways for the Dental Industry• DSO Expansion: DSOs continue to invest heavily in high-growth markets like Dallas-Fort Worth.• Cosmetic & Implant Demand: Practices focused on elective procedures remain attractive due to higher margins.• Digital Influence: A strong online brand and large social media following are increasingly influencing valuation.• Brokerage Expertise: Specialized dental brokers are essential in navigating valuation, negotiation, and deal structure.About Dental Pitch BrokerageDental Pitch Brokerage is a premier advisory and brokerage firm dedicated to helping dental practice owners maximize the value of their practices during a sale. With expertise in EBITDA optimization, buyer outreach, and deal negotiation, Dental Pitch Brokerage connects sellers with DSOs, private equity groups, and emerging dental organizations. Our mission is to simplify the process of selling dental practices while ensuring successful, strategic transitions.Learn more by visiting: https://dentalpitchbrokerage.com Protect your practice by understanding what it takes to get your maximum offer To speak directly with an exit strategy specialist , complete this form: https://dentalpitchbrokerage.com/sell-your-practice/

