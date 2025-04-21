Dental Pitch Brokerage Forms Strategic Industry Partnerships During Exclusive Events at Women in DSO Conference

The Hangover Experience meets Dental Pitch Brokerage in Las Vegas at Women in DSO Conference

Dental Pitch Brokerage strengthens its position in dental M&A through new strategic partnerships, expanding referral networks and fueling future industry growth

From our expanded referral network to the thought leadership we shared with women leaders in dentistry, we’re seeing lasting business impact from the relationships sparked at this event” — Elijah Desmond, Co-Founder and CEO of Dental Pitch Brokerage

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental Pitch Brokerage has recently expanded its industry reach by forging several high-value partnerships during a series of exclusive networking experiences held alongside the prestigious Women in DSO Conference at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.In collaboration with Marketly and Dental Property Group, the Dental Pitch Brokerage team hosted a series of curated meetups that brought together industry leaders, brokers, DSOs, and advisors. These events served as fertile ground for strengthening referral networks and cultivating strategic relationships that are already contributing to expanded deal flow and future co-branded initiatives.One of the most talked-about highlights: an unforgettable networking experience hosted in the iconic suite featured in The Hangover—a memorable backdrop that helped Dental Pitch stand out while creating space for authentic, high-impact conversations.“Our goal with these events was to create environments where real business development could happen,” said Elijah Desmond, Co-Founder and CEO of Dental Pitch Brokerage. “And that’s exactly what we saw—new connections, deeper industry alignment, and collaborative momentum that’s still building.”The brokerage reports that several of the connections made during these engagements have already evolved into new referral partnerships, long-term collaborations, and pipeline opportunities with DSOs and other M&A professionals. Attending leaders also exchanged valuable insights on consolidation trends, transitions, and the evolving landscape of dental practice sales.“This wasn’t just about shaking hands—it was about unlocking future growth,” added Matt Ornstein, Co-Founder. “From our expanded referral network to the thought leadership we shared with women leaders in dentistry, we’re seeing lasting business impact from the relationships sparked at this event.”Dental Pitch Brokerage continues to solidify its reputation as a forward-thinking leader in the dental practice transition space, committed not only to excellence in M&A but to supporting inclusive leadership and innovation across the industry.To learn how to increase the value of your dental practice before you sell, download a free copy of The Dental EBITDA Handbook today.About Dental Pitch BrokerageDental Pitch Brokerage specializes in helping dental practice owners sell their practices faster, for more money, and with less risk. Through its proprietary live pitch event model and national buyer network, the firm connects sellers directly with DSOs, private equity firms, and qualified buyers. Led by industry veterans Elijah Desmond and Matt Ornstein, Dental Pitch Brokerage delivers expert guidance, seamless execution, and industry-leading results.

