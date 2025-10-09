AVEM AERO Expands Flight Support to Intercontinental Missions for Private Pilots Flying Small Aircraft

AVEM AERO expands services with intercontinental flight support for private pilots, enabling long-distance missions.

TALLIN, ESTONIA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVEM AERO , the Estonian aviation services provider specializing in OCC outsourcing and full-flight support , has expanded its portfolio by offering intercontinental flight support for aviation enthusiasts and private pilots operating small turboprops. Far from one-off operations, these missions mark the start of a growing service designed to help private aviators safely and efficiently complete long-distance ferry flights across continents.Recent Missions Supported by AVEM AERO:Cessna 421 Flight (Europe–USA)Private pilot and travel blogger Vladimir Vasyliev recently completed a seven-day flight from the Czech Republic to the United States with AVEM AERO’s full support. The journey, flown on a Cessna 421 configured for maximum range, covered approximately 8,000 km and included stops at some of the most remote and weather-sensitive airports in Iceland and Greenland: Reykjavik, Kulusuk, Kangerlussuaq, Narsarsuaq, Ilulissat, and Nuuk.These locations are known for minimal infrastructure and unpredictable weather, requiring careful coordination to ensure smooth progress across the North Atlantic corridor.Cirrus SR22 Flight (Europe–Japan)AVEM AERO also supported pilot Scott Boylan on his flight from Berlin (EDAZ) to Kagoshima, Japan (RJFK). The route, which has a total distance of 15,600 km, includes stops in Cyprus, the UAE, India, Bangladesh, and the Philippines. Along the way, AVEM AERO coordinated with Civil Aviation Authorities and service providers in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam, ensuring seamless compliance with a wide range of regulatory environments. One leg of the journey stood out — an 11-hour flight from Bangladesh to the Philippines. For a single-engine piston aircraft like the Cirrus SR22, this required meticulous fuel planning, weather monitoring, and time-zone coordination.“Supporting private pilots on intercontinental missions is always special,” said Nikolay Kurbanov, CEO of AVEM AERO. “Flying a Cessna 421 across the Atlantic or a Cirrus SR22 across Asia requires thorough planning, rapid problem-solving, and constant flexibility. Our team acts as an extension of the cockpit, ensuring that pilots can concentrate on the sky while we take care of everything on the ground. These aren’t one-time projects — we’re building a service for aviators who want to fly further, safer, and with confidence.”About AVEM AERO:Founded in 2018, AVEM AERO is an Estonian aviation services company established by industry professionals with deep expertise in charter sales and operations control (OCC). AVEM AERO provides General Sales Agent (GSA) representation, cargo charter services, outsourced OCC support, and full flight support. Its clients include commercial airlines, business aviation companies, general aviation operators and private pilots.

