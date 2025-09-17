AVEM AERO and Zimex Aviation Announce Partnership for Operations Control Center (OCC) Services

AVEM AERO, an Estonian outsourced Operations Control Center (OCC) services provider, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Zimex Aviation, a Swiss airline group with over 55 years of operational excellence.

TALLIN, ESTONIA, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVEM AERO, an Estonian outsourced Operations Control Center (OCC) services provider, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Zimex Aviation, a Swiss airline group with over 55 years of operational excellence. Under the agreement, AVEM AERO will deliver out-of-hours and weekend OCC support to Zimex Aviation, enhancing service reliability and ensuring uninterrupted operational oversight.“When I first visited Zimex Aviation’s office, I was impressed by how structurally organized and precise their operations were. It immediately resonated with me because we share the same approach at AVEM AERO. I believe that partners with the same values can bring greater benefits to the market and customers, and this alignment is the foundation for long-term cooperation,” said Nikolay Kurbanov, CEO at AVEM AERO.“Aviation never stops, and neither do we. Reliability is at the core of what we do. AVEM AERO gets that and fits right into our way of working. With their OCC support and our own team’s standards, we can keep our customers covered 24/7 around the globe. That’s how we’ve earned trust since 1969 — and how we’ll keep meeting their needs in the future,” added Daniele Cereghetti, CEO at Zimex Aviation.This is more than just an outsourcing arrangement. It’s a model for how airlines can protect quality, optimize costs, and keep delivering value in an industry that never sleeps.Founded in 2018, AVEM AERO is an Estonian aviation services company established by industry professionals with deep expertise in charter sales and operations control (OCC). AVEM AERO provides General Sales Agent (GSA) representation, cargo charter services , outsourced OCC support, and full flight support. Its clients include commercial airlines, business aviation companies, general aviation operators and private pilots.About Zimex Aviation:Established in 1969, Zimex Aviation delivers specialized and remote field operations across the world. Headquartered in Switzerland, the Group operates over 20 turboprop aircraft under EASA standards, supported by its own MRO facility and aviation training organization. With a strong reputation for safety, reliability, and customer service, Zimex Aviation is trusted by global energy companies, humanitarian organizations, governments, UN agencies, and cargo operators.

