Disrupt-X and DynaSys Join Hands to Develop Infrastructure in Pakistan to Support 40 Million Smart Water Meters

Ali Akhtar, Founder & CEO of DynaSys Networks (left) and Asim Sajwani, Founder & CEO of Disrupt-X

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X and DynaSys Networks (“DynaSys”) have announced a landmark initiative to enhance ALEF, the unified IoT platform and communications infrastructure in Pakistan, thus enabling the deployment of 40 million smart water meters across Pakistan by 2040. This program represents one of the largest water digitalization drives in South Asia, designed to modernize metering, automate billing, and advance water sustainability efforts across the country.

The initiative focuses on strengthening and expanding the Low Power Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) being rolled by DynaSys in Pakistan that provides secure, long-range, low-power connectivity for millions of smart meters nationwide. This foundational layer guarantees uninterrupted and secure communication between every smart water meter installed throughout Pakistan and the central IoT platform. The architecture is meticulously designed and upgraded to support the seamless flow of information, enabling the platform to provide real-time monitoring, system control, comprehensive analytics, billing and immediate system alerts for all connected smart water meters. This robust infrastructure empowers utilities and city managers with timely insights and actionable data, promoting efficient water management and rapid response to issues as they arise.

Pakistan currently ranks among the 15 most water stressed countries in the world. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Pakistan is predicted to slip into absolute water scarcity by 2035. According to the World Wildlife Fund-Pakistan (WWF-P), the country’s annual per capita water availability has plummeted from about 5,600 cubic meters in 1947 to just 930 cubic meters in 2023, below the level conventionally defined as water scarcity.

Cities in Pakistan are increasingly faced with problems of erratic supply of piped water and unsafe and declining levels of groundwater. Additionally, over one-third (35 to 40 percent) of piped water is wasted through leakages and theft in the water distribution networks according to the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

“This collaboration with DynaSys marks a defining step toward national-scale digital transformation,” said Asim Sajwani, CEO of Disrupt-X. “Our combined expertise is setting a foundation for efficient water management, enabling both environmental stewardship and revenue transparency for Pakistan’s future.”

Ali Akhtar, Founder & CEO of DynaSys Networks, stated, “At DynaSys Networks, we believe technology has the power to transform how nations manage their most precious resources. By deploying smart water meters we are laying the foundation for a smarter, more sustainable future for the people of Pakistan. Our mission is to empower communities, enable responsible water use, and ensure that every drop counts for generations to come.

The Disrupt-X and DynaSys partnership aligns with Pakistan’s digital economy and sustainability goals, delivering a resilient, connected infrastructure for utilities while promoting responsible and data-driven water management nationwide.



