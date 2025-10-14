Author Leland Hall of Eldot Books Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When an injury forced Leland Hall to retire, his thirty-year career as a teacher remained unfinished. It wasn't the end of his ability and need to serve, but he didn't have another goal. Fortunately, his hard-earned skills would soon discover how to start a new chapter, one that allowed him to exploit his creative side.

His steadfast belief in the potential of every student led to his popularity as an English teacher; he taught his students to value education, strive for excellence, and achieve academic success.

His need to serve a social purpose soon found an opportunity to utilize his writing expertise. Approximately five years had passed when a TV news report about a gymnastics coach accused of molesting a young gymnast drew his attention. Leland felt absolutely outraged: the report had convicted this coach without a trial, without anything but an accusation. He knew such an accusation could have devastating consequences not only on this coach's promising career, but his entire life.

Why was Leland deeply offended by this report? Prior to being elected President of the State Teacher Association, he was a member of the State Teacher Standards Licensing Board, where he had reviewed many cases of teachers accused of wrongdoing. Some of these harrowing incidents stemmed from young people developing a crush on their teacher; when they made a move and were rebuffed, a few lied to save face and put blame on the teacher. Leland took these cases very seriously: these young professionals faced the end of their career and possible jail time, even though they were innocent. The case of this gymnastic coach’s news item thus moved Leland to respond to the TV’s irresponsible reporting. Their interest in sensation overrode their obligation to cite facts. This is when he decided to revive his editorial writing expertise: the press needed to be held responsible for the impact of their coverage.

For Leland, retirement wasn't about reinventing himself; he really wasn't done helping young people or educators. But this time, the word count restrictions of editorial commentary could not provide a sufficient platform. He needed a different approach. Fiction provided what he needed. So he revisited his college mentor’s advice on how to use a story. He revived his creative ability and set out to be a published author. A few months later, he published his first novel Barr's Meadow.

Set in the pre-digital 1960's, a young 12-year-old pre-pubescent boy develops a crush on his dashing Scoutmaster leading to one misadventure after another. Reading it is like being pulled into a new world that is refreshingly raw and unflinchingly honest. Instead of a conventional tale of exploitation, he turns the story upside down: the youth is the aggressor. The object of his affection is savvy enough to avoid the boy’s traps. Instead of a dark world of shame and guilt, we are plopped into a fascinating mix of discovery and comedy of errors. He brings the story to life by going inside the character’s thoughts. A Scout camp provides many characters to compare and contrast, many activities to provide growth an entertainment. Coming of age is universal—it can be exciting, mysterious, fun and wondrous—and at times, a little naughty. Seeing it through the eyes of the characters is both enlightening and nostalgic.

Much to Leland's delight, the book was widely received and he turned it into the first in a series of notable books: Julian’s Private Scrapbook. Following Barr’s Meadow are The Poker Club: Julian's Private Scrapbook Part 2, The Shooting Gallery: Julian's Private Scrapbook Part 3, Thunder and Lightning: Julian's Private Scrapbook Book 4, The Champions: Julian's Private Scrapbook Book 5. He is now writing a second series, Julian's Sophomore Year, which brings girls into the mix. You're in high school now, Part 1, and He's kinda tall, Part 2.

Leland is a talented storyteller. With the support of his newly found Muse, he writes with fresh humor in a way that makes us laugh out loud. His books are smart, cheeky, witty, and telling.

Although his unique books are pure entertainment they also convey a serious message: society needs to understand how kids function, how their budding sexuality and angst drives their decision making, and how young professionals—teachers, coaches, scoutmasters—can be vulnerable to the misplaced affections of their young charges. They need to learn how to redirect and refocus misdirected adulation. The books are a reminder that we must examine all the facts before making assumptions of who is right or wrong when facing such delicate matters.

Leland is working on his 8th book where his young protagonist is now finishing his sophomore year of high school. Still deeply infatuated with his Scoutmaster, he is forced to deal with girls. Leland will discuss more details in his interview with Jim, where he will share many more snippets of his wisdom, his wonderful book series, and how he will keep on propelling forward imparting his wisdom and always educating.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Leland Hall in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday October 8th at 3pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-leland-hall-of-eldot-books/id1785721253?i=1000730948646

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-leland-hall-of-eldot-books-299496587

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2VhjMY1S0W8mkDrSThpjFZ

For more information, visit www.eldotbooks.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

