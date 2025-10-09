Minister Blade Nzimande on 80th anniversary of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

“This year, our entity the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (the CSIR), turns 80 years.

Formed in 1945, the apartheid government used the CSIR as part of its oppressive machinery to among others, produce weapons to commit all manner of atrocities against our people in South Africa and parts of the African continent.

With the advent of democracy, the democratic government repositioned the CSIR to play a more progressive role in society and for it to use its research and scientific capabilities for the development of our country and continent.

As Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, I am proud to state that, today, the CSIR is one of our country’s premier public research institutions.

Over the past three decades of our democracy, the CSIR has produced groundbreaking research and technologies that have both improved the quality of life for the citizens of our country and has earned our country global acclaim and recognition.

I wish to take this opportunity to commend the leadership and staff of the CSIR for their unrelenting commitment to research excellence and the development of groundbreaking technologies.

I wish the CSIR a happy 80th anniversary and many more years of scientific excellence!”

Earlier today, Minister Nzimande delivered the keynote address at the 9th CSIR@80-G-STIC conference at the CSIR Convention Centre in Tshwane, Gauteng.

