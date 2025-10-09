Minister Gwede Mantashe visits Kinetiko Gas Project in Mpumalanga, 10 Oct

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe, will visit the Kinetiko Gas Project in Amersfoort, Mpumalanga, on 10 October 2025, as part of his ongoing efforts to advance South Africa’s petroleum sector and monitor progress in onshore gas developments.

This visit follows his recent oversight visit to Thungela’s gas project and forms part of a broader drive to unlock the economic potential of domestic gas resources. It also reflects the Minister’s commitment to addressing constraints that hinder investment and operational momentum in the sector.

Kinetiko Energy, in partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), is developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project with the potential to produce 500MW of gas-powered energy. The project is expected to deliver significant economic benefits, including job creation, infrastructure growth, and enhanced energy security.

Members of the media are invited to join Minister Mantashe as follows:

Date: Friday, 10 October 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Kinetiko Gas Project, Brakfontein farm - Amersfoort, Mpumalanga Province.

Kindly rsvp your attendance no later than Thursday, 09 October 2025, by 16h00 to:

Mr Johannes Mokobane

E-mail: johannes.mokobane@dmre.gov.za / mediadesk@dmre.gov.za;

Mobile: 082 766 3674

For media enquiries:

Ms Lerato Ntsoko

E-mail: Lerato.ntsoko@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 082 549 2788

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi

E-mail: Yolanda.Mhlathi@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 067 258 1122

