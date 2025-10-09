RotaWiz Unveils Revamped Interface & New Advanced Features at Melbourne Disability Connection Expo 2025

We’re always asking how rostering can be easier. What helps teams? What isn’t working yet? That’s what guides every change we make.” — Founder, RotaWiz

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RotaWiz team recently wrapped up an energizing two days at the Melbourne Disability Connection Expo 2025, where their upgraded platform and new features earned strong reactions from NDIS providers, managers, and community members. Taking centre stage at Booth H-14, RotaWiz shared its latest developments—proof that listening to carers and administrators directly leads to smarter scheduling software.

Right away, visitors noticed how different RotaWiz looked and felt. The streamlined interface makes everyday rostering less of a chore, with clear menus and quick access to every tool. Whether managing shifts from a desktop or checking updates on a mobile phone, most found the navigation so much smoother. The team behind RotaWiz made sure the new design put real users first, focusing on practical improvements learned from daily working experiences.

New Tools, Real Solutions

This expo was the first chance for many to see RotaWiz’s latest upgrades in action. Most talked about three key changes:

1) Partial SCHADS Awards Support: Team leaders can now handle different shift rates more quickly, adjusting pay under the SCHADS Award without confusion.

2) Advanced Invoicing: Admins and finance staff benefit from invoice generation that’s faster, smarter, and takes on tricky billing without manual double-checks.

3) Two-Factor Authentication: With simple extra steps during login, staff data and client details stay safer than before.

All of these came about because providers and carers took time to share what would simplify their day at work.

Human Moments at Booth H-14

Conversations at the booth ranged from shift planning headaches to tales of rosters gone wrong. RotaWiz welcomed feedback, demos often turned into lively discussions, and a few stories sparked ideas for the next round of updates.

Co-founder Shiladitya Ghosh summed up the event’s spirit: “It’s great talking face to face—we get a real sense of what matters most to teams. That helps us build tools that genuinely take away admin hassle so people can give more attention where it counts.”

Later, Ghosh added, “We’re always asking how rostering can be easier. What helps teams? What isn’t working yet? That’s what guides every change we make.”

Bringing NDIS Teams Closer to Smart Scheduling

People familiar with RotaWiz noticed the platform still covers everything: rostering, invoicing, timesheets, case notes, and more. With the mobile app, carers and managers stay looped in no matter where they are. The refreshed experience also means onboarding is less daunting—smaller teams using the free five-user plan liked how quickly they could get comfortable and start saving time.

Expo visitors received one-on-one tips on shift management and compliance, many leaving with new ideas to try back at their own organisations. Security and billing upgrades were big conversation starters, with several teams saying they felt more confident about managing sensitive information and sticking to NDIS requirements.

Growing With the Community

For RotaWiz, this year’s Expo was more than a display—it was a listening session and a chance to shape future improvements. The platform keeps evolving, always balancing technology with the human connections that drive Australian disability care.

“We want RotaWiz to feel like a teammate, not just a tool,” said Ghosh. “Every new feature is about lightening the admin load and helping staff give their best to those who need support.”

About RotaWiz

RotaWiz blends mobile rostering, instant updates, secure logins with two-factor authentication, smarter scheduling, and straightforward invoicing. It’s easy to learn, simple to use, and built for any size provider in the NDIS sector. The RotaWiz team is committed to helping service teams spend less energy on paperwork and more time delivering top care.

