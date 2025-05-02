RotaWiz to Showcase Innovative NDIS Rostering Solution at Sydney Disability Connection Expo 2025

We’re proud to be part of the Sydney Disability Expo 2025, where innovation meets impact” — Founder, RotaWiz

MELBOURNE, MELBOURNE, 3170, AUSTRALIA, May 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RotaWiz, a trusted NDIS-compliant rostering software in Australia, is excited to announce its participation in the Sydney Disability Connection Expo 2025. The Disability Expo Sydney is scheduled for 23-24 May 2025 in Hall 6 (Booth No: E-19) at the International Convention Centre (ICC) at Darling Harbour, Sydney. The Sydney Disability Expo 2025 aims to bring together NDIS providers, support coordinators, and industry leaders under one roof and get connected.

At this NDIS Expo, RotaWiz will showcase its NDIS rostering software along with its newly added features and functionalities, including its newly launched mobile app for company admins. Visitors visiting the booth will get an opportunity to experience their NDIS rostering software designed to streamline shift scheduling, improve team coordination, manage invoicing accurately and deliver highest-standard of care.

As the first rostering platform in Australia to offer mobile rostering for both carers and administrators, RotaWiz continues to lead the digital transformation of the disability care sector.

Key Highlights at the RotaWiz Booth:

Live Demonstrations of RotaWiz’s rostering system and mobile app for administrators

Insights into real-time shift management, workforce tracking, and mobile-first scheduling

Expert consultations on how NDIS providers can optimise shift planning and staff allocation

A look at the newest features developed in direct response to provider and carer feedback

“We’re proud to be part of the Sydney Disability Expo 2025, where innovation meets impact” said Shiladitya Ghosh, Co-Founder of RotaWiz. “This is more than just a tech showcase—it's an opportunity to connect with the NDIS community, understand their evolving needs, and share how RotaWiz is helping reshape the way care is delivered in Australia.”

The Disability Expo Sydney is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across the care sector. As a featured exhibitor, RotaWiz invites attendees to visit their booth (E-19) at Sydney Disability Expo 2025 and discover how intelligent rostering can drive compliance, efficiency, and higher standards of care within their organisation.

Whether you're attending the NDIS Expo to explore new technologies or to find scalable care solutions, visit their booth to experience the future of NDIS-compliant rostering in action.

Join RotaWiz at the Disability Expo Australia and see how it is helping NDIS providers unlock better care outcomes through smarter rostering.

For more information or to book a personalised demo at the Expo, click here.

About RotaWiz

RotaWiz is a next-generation NDIS rostering solution designed to simplify shift management, streamline workflows, and enhance carer productivity. With powerful features like mobile rostering, real-time shift updates, accurate invoicing, timesheet management, compliance automation, and other rostering features, RotaWiz supports care providers and administrators in delivering personalised, high-quality services under the NDIS framework.

