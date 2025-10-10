Class S Autoclaves Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

Class S Autoclaves Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

There has been swift growth in recent years in the market size of class s autoclaves. The market is projected to expand from $1.04 billion in 2024 to $1.16 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This remarkable growth during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as a surge in surgical procedures, increased occurrence of dental diseases, enhancement of healthcare infrastructure, heightened awareness about dental cleanliness, and a rise in healthcare spending.

The market for class s autoclaves is poised for impressive expansion in the forthcoming years, with the projected valuation reaching $1.72 billion by 2029, supported by a 10.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The acceleration in this market during the forecast period can be traced back to a surge in demand for automatic bench-top dental autoclaves, intensified focus on infection management, escalating demand for specific dental procedures, increased investment in dental healthcare, and a rising global aging population. The forecast period will see transformations such as advancements in autoclave sterilization procedures, the melding of smart features and internet of things (IoT), the introduction of ecological, technology-driven solutions, progress in modular and tailor-made systems, and enhancements in sterilization equipment efficiency.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Class S Autoclaves Market?

The surge in surgical procedures is anticipated to drive the growth of the class s autoclaves market in the future. Medical operations performed by skilled surgeons to diagnose, treat, or avert various ailments are known as surgical procedures. This uptick in surgical procedures is primarily attributed to the aging global population, as the elderly usually need more medical interventions and surgical treatments due to health complications and chronic diseases linked to aging. The escalating amount of surgical operations augments the demand for class s autoclaves, which are crucial for achieving proper sterilization of surgical tools and preserving sterile settings in operating theaters. For example, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), a US-based professional body, liposuction was the most frequently executed surgical operation in both 2022 and 2023. Furthermore, in 2023, the number of surgical procedures carried out by plastic surgeons rose by 5.5%, exceeding 15.8 million. Hence, the upswing in surgical procedures is spurring on the growth of the class s autoclaves market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Class S Autoclaves Market?

Major players in the Class S Autoclaves Global Market Report 2025 include:

• STERIS plc

• Getinge AB

• Shinva Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

• BIOBASE Biodustry (Shandong) Co. Ltd.

• Belimed AG

• Midmark Corporation

• Coltene Holding AG

• Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd.

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Matachana S.A.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Class S Autoclaves Market In The Future?

Prominent firms in the class S autoclaves market are strategizing on using innovative answers like intuitive touchscreen interfaces to boost user interaction and make sterilization processes more efficient. These intuitive touchscreen interfaces offer a simple platform that minimizes mistakes, accelerates the sterilization procedure, and lets users conveniently choose cycles, track progress, and alter settings for effective and reliable sterilization. For example, Flight Dental Systems Inc., a company based in Canada that specializes in manufacturing, introduced the Clave45+ Steam Sterilizer in July 2024. This Class S autoclave, intended for large-scale dental facilities and labs, boasts a 45 L stainless steel chamber for handling bigger instrument loads. It also incorporates an LCD touchscreen interface that allows for easy cycle selection and customizable settings, as well as the ability to precisely manage temperature and pressure, thereby guaranteeing uniform sterilization. The device's efficient cycle times minimize downtime and allow dental establishments to sustain productivity, ensuring that instruments are correctly sterilized and safe for patient use. Moreover, it adheres to all the regulatory requirements for infection management.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Class S Autoclaves Market Growth

The class s autoclaves market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Top-Loading Autoclaves, Front-Loading Autoclaves, Tabletop Autoclaves

2) By Technology: Steam Sterilization, Dry Heat Sterilization, Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

3) By Buying Type: Direct Purchase, Online Purchase, Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Medical And Pharmaceutical, Chemical Industry, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Veterinary Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Top-Loading Autoclaves: Vertical Chamber Autoclaves, Cylindrical Chamber Autoclaves, Laboratory Top-Loading Autoclaves, Research Top-Loading Autoclaves

2) By Front-Loading Autoclaves: Rectangular Chamber Autoclaves, Horizontal Chamber Autoclaves, Large Capacity Front-Loading Autoclaves, Clinical Front-Loading Autoclaves

3) By Tabletop Autoclaves: Dental Tabletop Autoclaves, Medical Tabletop Autoclaves, Veterinary Tabletop Autoclaves, Small Laboratory Tabletop Autoclaves

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Class S Autoclaves Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Class S Autoclaves, North America stood out as the leading region in the previous year. The report projected that the fastest-growing area would be Asia-Pacific in the forecast duration. The detailed study incorporates other regions like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

