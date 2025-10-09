Eltropy to Host Webinar on AI Voice Technology for Credit Unions and Community Banks

AI Webinar for Credit Unions and Community Banks

Session will feature a candid panel discussion with P1FCU, Cobalt Credit Union, and Credit Union of Texas

This is a chance for credit unions and community banks to hear directly from their peers about the real experience of bringing AI voice into member service.” — Nandita Verma, Vice President of Marketing, Eltropy

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for credit unions and community banks, today announced an upcoming webinar that will bring together leaders from three financial institutions to share unfiltered insights about their experience implementing AI voice technology.The webinar, " The Most Important Call You'll Ever Answer: AI Voice ," will take place on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST.While voice remains the primary channel consumers trust for financial conversations, traditional phone systems increasingly struggle to deliver the speed and availability members expect. Many institutions face a familiar challenge: rising call volumes, limited staff capacity, and the need to provide consistent service around the clock.Rather than a product demonstration, the session centers on a panel discussion with leaders from P1FCU, Cobalt Credit Union, and Credit Union of Texas. These institutions will share candid perspectives on their implementation experience, how their teams navigated the transition, early signs that the technology is delivering value to members, and practical advice for peers considering a similar path.The format also includes a fireside chat and audience Q&A, along with an exclusive preview of AI Voice 2.0 , featuring upcoming enhancements to consumer experiences, employee tools, and management insights."We're past the point where AI is just a buzzword in financial services – institutions are actually deploying it, and they're learning what works and what doesn't," said Nandita Verma, Vice President of Marketing at Eltropy. "This isn't a sales pitch. It's a chance for credit unions and community banks to hear directly from their peers about the real experience of bringing AI voice into member service. Those honest conversations matter more than any vendor could say, and our industry needs more of them."The webinar is open to credit union and community bank leaders, operations managers, and member experience teams.Registration Information: To register for the October 23 webinar, visit eltropy.com/webinar/the-most-important-call-youll-ever-answer-ai-voice About EltropyEltropy is the leading unified conversations platform for community financial institutions. Its AI-driven communications tools give financial institutions the ability to communicate, automate, and improve operations and engagement across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, institutions can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, and Voice, all integrated into a single platform. For more information visit eltropy.com.

