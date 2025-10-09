iHope Expands Global Network with Nine New Clinical Sites

Huy Do, Vietnamese Organization for Rare Diseases Join iHope Genetic Health Donate QR Code

This expansion means many more kids will receive diagnosis

As both a person living with a rare disease and a physician, I truly understand how powerful and life-changing a diagnosis can be in the journey of every patient like us.” — Huy Do

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iHope , a program of Genetic Alliance , is thrilled to announce the addition of nine new clinical sites in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Selected through a competitive Request for Applications (RFA) in June 2025, these sites bring the total iHope network to 25 clinics across 13 countries, significantly expanding access to free genomic sequencing for underserved children with rare genetic diseases.With these new partnerships, iHope is positioned to support more than 1,000 families per year. Clinicians at the sites will identify eligible patients and collaborate with iHope’s global laboratory partners to deliver genome and exome sequencing at no cost to families.“Meeting with the leadership at each of these institutions was deeply inspiring and exciting,” said Sharon Terry, CEO of Genetic Alliance. “Despite limited resources, they are making an extraordinary impact in their communities. By joining forces, we can accelerate diagnoses and improve care for thousands of children.”The new clinical partners are:• Benghazi Children’s Hospital (Benghazi, Libya)• Botswana Organization for Rare Diseases (Gaborone, Botswana)• Centre Hospitalier National Universitaire de Fann (Dakar, Senegal)• Consultorio de Genética (Yucatan, Mexico)• Hospital General Tijuana (Tijuana, Mexico)• Hospital Infantil del Estado de Sonora (Sonora, Mexico)• Hospital Nacional Alberto Sabogal Sologuren (Bellavista, Peru)• Medical Genetic and Laboratory Diagnostic Center (Tbilisi, Georgia) Vietnamese Organization for Rare Diseases (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam)This expansion marks iHope’s first partnerships in Vietnam, Senegal, Libya, Georgia, and Botswana. The Vietnamese Organization for Rare Diseases also becomes the first iHope site in Southeast Asia.“We are deeply honored to become the first iHope clinical site in Southeast Asia,” said Huy Do, representative of the Vietnamese Organization for Rare Diseases. “As both a person living with a rare disease and a physician, I truly understand how powerful and life-changing a diagnosis can be in the journey of every patient like us. Through our partnership with iHope, we are expanding access to high-quality, CLIA-certified genetic testing for families across Vietnam—many of whom have never had this opportunity before. This collaboration represents an important step toward improving early diagnosis and care for rare disease patients. We are committed to implementing the program with integrity, transparency, and fairness for all.”Since its inception, iHope has provided answers to thousands of children worldwide, often leading to earlier diagnoses, life-saving changes in medical management, and new opportunities for treatment. With each expansion, the program not only shortens the diagnostic odyssey for families but also strengthens international collaboration and builds the foundation for local genomic medicine capacity.

