Helmsley Charitable Trust Awards $500,000 to Genetic Alliance: Global Access to Genomic Testing for Underserved Children

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genetic Alliance is proud to announce a $500,000 grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to support the expansion of the iHope Genetic Health (iHope) program. This two-year award will strengthen efforts to provide free clinical whole genome and exome testing to children with suspected genetic conditions in low- and middle-income countries and underserved communities worldwide.iHope Genetic Health is a global initiative that eliminates barriers to genetic diagnosis for children who would otherwise go undiagnosed. Through a network of clinical laboratories and partner hospitals, iHope delivers cutting-edge genetic testing and clinical support services to families who have historically been excluded from access to precision medicine.“The Helmsley Charitable Trust’s support comes at a pivotal moment,” said Sharon Terry, President and CEO of Genetic Alliance. “We are expanding rapidly, and this funding will help us reach even more children who are living with an unexplained illness. A diagnosis opens the door to treatment, connection, and hope—and Helmsley’s partnership helps us unlock those doors. This will support the clinical sites that will receive awards as a result of our Request for Applications from clinical sites around the globe.”The grant, distributed over two years, will accelerate iHope Genetic Health’s ability to grow its lab-clinic partnerships, cover essential clinical and data infrastructure costs, and train clinicians and scientists to interpret and act on genomic data. Ultimately, iHope aims to diagnose more than 75,000 patients over five years while building the world’s largest patient-owned genomic dataset, promoting both individual care and future research.“A vision of global health equity drives our work,” said Ryan Taft, Chief Scientific Officer for iHope Genetic Health. “With Helmsley’s support, we are one step closer to a world where all children—no matter where they live—can receive the benefits of advanced genetic care.”The recent iHope request for applications process received 36 submissions from clinical sites in LMIC. Five to seven sites will be awarded shortly, giving them each up to 50 free clinical genomic tests for children and their parents.About iHope Genetic HealthiHope Genetic Health is a program of Genetic Alliance that provides free whole genome and exome clinical testing and support to children with suspected rare genetic diseases in under-resourced communities. Supported by generous in-kind donations from Illumina and other partners, iGH builds networks of laboratories and clinics to provide diagnoses that can lead to life-changing care.About Genetic AllianceGenetic Alliance is a nonprofit health advocacy organization dedicated to transforming health through genetics. Founded in 1986, it fosters innovation and partnerships that improve access to genetic services and empower individuals and communities with the tools and knowledge they need for their health journeys.About the Helmsley Charitable TrustThe Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust aspires to improve lives by supporting exceptional efforts in the U.S. and around the world in health and select place-based initiatives. Since beginning active grantmaking in 2008, Helmsley has committed more than $4.5 billion for a wide range of charitable purposes. For more information on Helmsley and its programs, visit helmsleytrust.org.

