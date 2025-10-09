LARUS Limited Launches Global Service to Lease IP Addresses Quickly, Securely, and Transparently

LARUS Limited has launched a platform enabling enterprises to lease IP addresses quickly and compliantly

UNITED STATES, OK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United States — October 9, 2025 — LARUS Limited (Larus.net), a global IPv4 solutions provider , has introduced an advanced platform that allows enterprises to lease IP addresses quickly, cost-effectively, and in full regulatory compliance.As IPv4 scarcity continues to impact organizations, LARUS’s leasing solution offers a cost-effective and flexible alternative to purchasing IP space. Companies can now lease IP addresses in as little as 24 hours, enabling rapid deployment for ISPs, hosting providers, data centers, and enterprise networks.Key FeaturesFast Delivery: Businesses can lease IP addresses and receive the required address blocks within 24 hours after contract and payment completion.Flexible Block Sizes: LARUS provides IP address blocks ranging from /24 up to multiple /16s to meet various operational scales.Simple Process: The leasing process is straightforward — sign a service contract, make payment, and receive a Letter of Authorization for IP assignment. No hidden or maintenance fees are applied during the lease period.No RIR Membership Required: Clients can lease IP addresses directly from LARUS without needing to manage complex RIR transfer or membership procedures.Global Availability: LARUS maintains IP pools in multiple regions, offering flexible geolocation options for international businesses.Flexible Lease Terms: Lease durations range from one month to eight years, giving organizations control over their project timelines.Why Lease IP Addresses from Larus.netCost Efficiency: Leasing eliminates the large upfront investment of purchasing IPs. Clients pay only for the duration of use, reducing financial strain and improving cash flow.Speed and Agility: The service allows companies to rapidly scale their network operations without the delays of traditional IP acquisitions.Compliance and Transparency: LARUS ensures that every leased IP address is managed responsibly, with full documentation and adherence to global registry policies.Reduced Administrative Burden: Clients avoid dealing with lengthy transfer approvals or ownership complications. LARUS handles the entire process from provisioning to ongoing support.Competitive PricingLARUS offers clear and transparent pricing, with the average cost of leasing an IPv4 address starting from approximately USD 0.49 per month. Customized packages are available for different project sizes and durations.About LARUS LimitedFounded in 2016, Larus.net is a trusted global IPv4 address solutions provider. The company manages millions of IP addresses and serves more than a thousand clients across the world. Its core services include IP address leasing, brokerage, and infrastructure management. LARUS’s expertise helps businesses deploy network resources efficiently while maintaining compliance and reliability.Media ContactEmail: info@larus.netPhone: +1 715 449 8968Website: www.larus.net

