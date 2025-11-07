BTW Media Launches Fascinating Series: 'History of the Internet'

BTW Media is proud to launch an insightful new series, The History of the Internet.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BTW Media is proud to launch an insightful new series, The History of the Internet , offering readers an exclusive look into the people, innovations, and milestones that shaped the digital age. Through in-depth conversations with key figures in technology, the series brings firsthand perspectives on how the internet evolved from an experimental project into the global force it is today.Highlights from the series include:Vint Cerf, widely regarded as one of the "fathers of the internet," shares his experiences developing TCP/IP protocols, the creation of IPv4, and his vision for future innovations such as the Interplanetary Internet. Cerf’s reflections offer readers a rare glimpse into the early challenges and breakthroughs that made modern connectivity possible.Florencio Utreras, known as the father of Chile’s internet, discusses how his pioneering work helped bring global connectivity to Latin America, navigating both technical and political hurdles to expand network access across the region.Dorcas Muthoni, a trailblazer for African women in tech, highlights the intersection of innovation and diversity in shaping digital infrastructure and empowering new generations of tech leaders.Through these interviews, BTW Media provides a comprehensive narrative of the internet’s history, emphasizing both its technical evolution and the human stories behind the technology. The series celebrates the innovators who not only imagined a connected world but also made it a reality.The History of the Internet series is now available online at BTW Media, offering both tech enthusiasts and general readers a chance to understand the foundational work that drives today’s digital society.About BTW MediaBTW Media is a leading digital media platform covering technology, innovation, and digital culture across the globe. Through exclusive interviews, in-depth reporting, and thought leadership, BTW Media provides insights into the trends shaping the modern tech landscape.

