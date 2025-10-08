House Resolution 328 Printer's Number 2352

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - Sponsors PUGH, VENKAT, McNEILL, JAMES, RIVERA, GREINER, STAATS, BENNINGHOFF, MOUL, M. MACKENZIE, ANDERSON, HAMM, RADER, REICHARD, MERSKI, GIRAL, OLSOMMER, MARCELL, GALLAGHER, CAUSER, BASHLINE, K.HARRIS, PASHINSKI, ROWE, GILLEN, RYNCAVAGE, SCOTT, CIRESI

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the week of October 5 through 11, 2025, as "Fire Prevention Week" in Pennsylvania.

Generated 10/08/2025 09:57 PM

