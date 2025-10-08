Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,731 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 146 Printer's Number 1222

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - 0093 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Jan. 22, 2025
0131 Reported as amended, Jan. 28, 2025
First consideration, Jan. 28, 2025
Second consideration, Feb. 5, 2025
Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, Feb. 5, 2025
Re-reported as committed, March 24, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, March 25, 2025 (49-0)
In the House
Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 25, 2025
1222 Reported as amended, Oct. 8, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 8, 2025
Laid on the table, Oct. 8, 2025
Removed from table, Oct. 8, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 146 Printer's Number 1222

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more