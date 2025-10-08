Senate Bill 146 Printer's Number 1222

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - 0093 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Jan. 22, 2025 0131 Reported as amended, Jan. 28, 2025 First consideration, Jan. 28, 2025 Second consideration, Feb. 5, 2025 Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, Feb. 5, 2025 Re-reported as committed, March 24, 2025 Third consideration and final passage, March 25, 2025 (49-0) In the House Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 25, 2025 1222 Reported as amended, Oct. 8, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 8, 2025 Laid on the table, Oct. 8, 2025 Removed from table, Oct. 8, 2025

