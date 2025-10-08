House Bill 1882 Printer's Number 2342
PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - House Bill 1882
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MUNROE, WAXMAN, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ, RIVERA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, INGLIS, HILL-EVANS, FRANKEL, CIRESI
Short Title
An Act amending Title 7 (Banks and Banking) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in mortgage loan industry licensing and consumer protection, further providing for definitions, for exceptions to license requirements and for general requirements.
Memo Subject
Enlarging Reverse Mortgage Font Size and Requiring Branch Managers to be Licensed as a Mortgage Originator
Actions
|2342
|Referred to COMMERCE, Sept. 26, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025
|Laid on the table, Oct. 7, 2025
|Removed from table, Oct. 8, 2025
Generated 10/08/2025 09:56 PM
