House Bill 1882 Printer's Number 2342

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - House Bill 1882 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MUNROE, WAXMAN, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ, RIVERA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, INGLIS, HILL-EVANS, FRANKEL, CIRESI Short Title An Act amending Title 7 (Banks and Banking) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in mortgage loan industry licensing and consumer protection, further providing for definitions, for exceptions to license requirements and for general requirements. Memo Subject Enlarging Reverse Mortgage Font Size and Requiring Branch Managers to be Licensed as a Mortgage Originator Actions 2342 Referred to COMMERCE, Sept. 26, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025 Laid on the table, Oct. 7, 2025 Removed from table, Oct. 8, 2025 Generated 10/08/2025 09:56 PM

