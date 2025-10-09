Imagen Network Prepares Ethereum Reserves to Secure Scalable Ecosystem Growth

Empowering decentralized communities with intelligent blockchain innovation and scalable AI infrastructure.

Strategic Ethereum acquisition strengthens Imagen’s foundation for decentralized scalability and long-term sustainability.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, announced its preparation of Ethereum reserves to reinforce the project’s scalability and future ecosystem development. The strategic move ensures that Imagen can continue expanding infrastructure, supporting creators, and maintaining long-term financial stability within the decentralized landscape.The Ethereum reserves will provide greater liquidity and flexibility for Imagen’s growing Web3 ecosystem, enabling faster development and seamless integration across chains. As Imagen expands its modular personalization hubs and AI-powered engagement tools, Ethereum serves as a critical resource to facilitate scalable transactions and secure value throughout its network.This initiative builds on Imagen’s broader strategy to enhance interoperability by incorporating leading blockchain technologies such as XRP Ledger and RLUSD. The addition of Ethereum reserves underscores Imagen’s commitment to long-term ecosystem growth, transparency, and decentralization across its global creator community.About Imagen NetworkImagen Network leverages decentralized infrastructure and advanced AI technologies to enhance engagement, personalization, and community building within Web3. The platform is designed to empower creators and users through transparent, adaptive, and interoperable digital ecosystems.

