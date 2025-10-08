Applications Now Open for the 2026 Agriculture Student Scholarship

CANADA, October 8 - Released on October 8, 2025

The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Agriculture Student Scholarship. There are four awards available: a grand prize scholarship valued at $6,000 and three runner up scholarships at $3,000 each.

"Young people are the future of Canadian agriculture, and their passion and fresh ideas are essential to its long-term success," Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Heath MacDonald said. "That is why I am so pleased to support initiatives like the Agriculture Student Scholarship, which will encourage innovation and help prepare the next generation to lead our sector forward."

"Each year, we are proud of the passion and drive our young leaders continue to display," Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. "The Agriculture Student Scholarship celebrates young talent and encourages future leaders in our world-class agriculture sector."

This year's theme is solutions to challenges in agriculture. Scholarship applicants are encouraged to explore innovative farming practices, new technologies and creative ways industry can solve current and future challenges facing the industry. The scholarship encourages applicants to share their personal perspectives on the future of agriculture in Saskatchewan.

"There are so many careers and opportunities in agriculture and I want to bring more awareness to them," 2025 Agriculture Student Scholarship grand-prize winner Abbey Norek said. "Trying to get more young people involved in spreading awareness about agriculture and improving public perception is important."

Students are invited to submit a creative three-minute video or 1,000-word essay discussing solutions to challenges in agriculture. Scholarships will be awarded to Saskatchewan students in Grade 12 and/or recent high school/GED graduates entering agriculture-related post-secondary studies in fall 2026.

The deadline for applications is March 1, 2026. For more information on the Agriculture Student Scholarship Program, visit: Saskatchewan.ca/ag-scholarship.

This award is funded through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a 5-year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2028), $3.5 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of Canada's agriculture, agri-food, and agri-based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

-30-

For more information, contact: