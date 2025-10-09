Moose Jaw Celebrates Grand Opening of First Joint Use Elementary School

CANADA, October 9 - Released on October 8, 2025

A major investment in education infrastructure was unveiled today in Moose Jaw, where Premier Scott Moe and SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit joined school division representatives and community members to officially open the city's first joint-use elementary school.

Built to serve Moose Jaw's growing and diverse population, the new joint-use facility is now home to Coteau Hills Elementary and Our Lady of Hope Catholic School. It brings together Sacred Heart, St. Mary, Empire and Westmount elementary schools into a new state-of-the-art learning environment. The facility offers a unified space designed to support students and families for generations, featuring modern classrooms, a multipurpose cultural room, a shared kitchen lab, a Maker Space Studio and a child care centre with space for 51 children - all under one roof.

"This joint-use school in Moose Jaw brings together education, child care and shared spaces that reflect the needs of young learners,” Moe said. “From early childhood through the elementary years, Saskatchewan schools are giving our students their best start. This will be a place where students are encouraged to grow and families feel part of the school community.”

The Government of Saskatchewan invested $68.2 million in the development of this new educational facility, which reflects the province's commitment to building safe, supportive and future-focused learning environments.

"The completion of the new joint-use Pre-kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Moose Jaw marks a significant investment in the future of our children and our community," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "By consolidating four aging elementary schools into a modern facility, we are ensuring that students have access to the space and resources they need to thrive for years to come."

The school accommodates up to 1,100 Pre-kindergarten to Grade 8 students, with 600 in the public program and 500 in the Catholic program.

"Prairie South Schools is proud to be part of this innovative project," Prairie South School Division Director of Education Ryan Boughen said. "This space was designed by students and staff and every corner of this school reflects a commitment to collaboration, creativity and student-centered learning. As a division, we hope that all students and staff at Coteau Hills Elementary thrive and have a deep understanding of how much their presence matters."

"Today, we celebrate not only a new school but also the promise of hope and the gift of Catholic education for generations to come at Our Lady of Hope Catholic School," Holy Trinity Catholic School Division CEO and Director of Education Ward Strueby said. "Our Lady of Hope will be a place where students encounter Christ daily, where families are embraced in community and where learning is nurtured with both excellence and compassion."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.8 billion toward school infrastructure projects. This includes 74 new schools, 31 major renovation projects and ten minor renovation projects.

