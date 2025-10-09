Crop Report for the Period September 30 to October 6, 2025

CANADA, October 9 - Released on October 9, 2025

Producers were able to make solid progress on harvest this week, despite rainfall in parts of the province last week. Currently, 93 per cent of crops have been harvested throughout the province, with many producers finishing last week. Harvest remains slightly behind the five-year average of 98 per cent but is ahead of the 10-year average of 87 per cent. Dry conditions over the past few weeks allowed harvest to catch up to seasonal averages.

Harvest is furthest ahead in the west-central region with 96 per cent of crops harvested. Following closely are the southwest and northwest regions with 95 per cent of crops off. Harvest progress sits at 93 per cent complete in the east-central and northeast, while harvest is 92 per cent complete in the southeast.

Nearly all winter cereal and pulse crops have been harvested. The only pulse crop with notable unharvested acres is chickpeas which is 70 per cent harvested. For spring cereals, only a few crops remain in the field. Harvest is 98 per cent complete for spring wheat and barley, while 96 per cent of the durum and oat crops are off. For oilseeds, 91 per cent of the mustard, 89 per cent of the canola, 70 per cent of the soybeans and 60 per cent of the flax crops have been harvested.

Current crop yields are similar to last month, as average provincial yields remain above historical averages for most crop types. However, yields vary throughout the province due to regional rainfall levels and agronomic challenges during the growing season. Provincially, hard red spring wheat yielded 51 bushels per acre, durum yielded 41 bushels per acre, oats yielded 92 bushels per acre, and barley yielded 71 bushels per acre. For pulse crops, field peas yielded 42 bushels per acre, lentils yielded 1,922 pounds per acre and chickpeas yielded 1,817 pounds per acre. Notable amounts of oilseed crops are still being combined, but canola is currently yielding 42 bushels per acre, mustard is yielding 1,192 pounds per acre and flax is yielding 26 bushels per acre.

With most hard red spring wheat crops combined, reporters are sharing their grades. Quality varies throughout the province largely due to variable rainfall levels, dry conditions and pest activity during the growing season. Provincially, 65 per cent of hard red spring wheat is 1 Canada Western (CW), 27 per cent is 2 CW, six per cent is 3 CW and only two per cent graded as CW Feed. Average quality this year is better than historical averages. The five-year average hard red spring wheat quality is 62 per cent 1 CW, 30 per cent 2 CW, six per cent 3 CW and two per cent CW Feed. The 10-year average hard red spring wheat quality is 48 per cent 1 CW, 32 per cent 2 CW, 13 per cent 3 CW and 7 per cent CW Feed.

Many areas had minimal rainfall last week, but some areas received modest precipitation. The most rain fell in the North Battleford and Wapella areas with 25 millimetres (mm). The Whitebeech area received 20 mm, followed by the Wishart area with 17 mm. The Norquay and Foam Lake areas also had notable rainfall with 16 mm falling in each place.

With limited rainfall last week, topsoil moisture levels continue to fall. In cropland, topsoil moisture is one per cent surplus, 43 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short, and 16 per cent very short. In hayland areas topsoil moisture is two per cent surplus, 38 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 20 per cent very short. In pastures, topsoil moisture is one per cent surplus, 28 per cent adequate, 45 per cent short and 26 per cent very short.

There is less crop damage being reported as more crops are harvested. For the crops remaining in the field, reporters noted that wind continues to blow swathes around, wildlife is feeding on crops and freezing temperatures are impacting crops. Damage observed last week is minor and not widespread.

As producers finish harvest, they are starting fall field work which includes spraying for weeds, harrowing, applying fertilizer and moving livestock. With conditions remaining dry in much of the province, we would like to remind producers to have fire mitigation resources ready, blow off their combines regularly and take precautions when working around powerlines. The public is also reminded to exercise caution when encountering machinery and equipment travelling on roadways.

A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available online.

