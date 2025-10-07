Parks and Recreation Advisory Board October 13 Agenda

The agenda for the City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has been posted online.

The meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday, October 13, at the City of Lawrence, City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St. in the City Commission Room. The primary format for accessing or participating in this meeting is in person. Virtual access to view or participate in the meeting cannot be guaranteed due to potential technical issues.

This meeting will be held in a hybrid format. Board members will be in person. Some staff will be present in the room while others may participate virtually. Public members are invited to join the meeting in person at City Hall or virtually using the Zoom link provided below.

Written public comment must be received by 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Send correspondence electronically to parksrec@lawrenceks.org and please indicate comments are for the advisory board. If you wish to have your contact information withheld, indicate so in your correspondence. Comments received after the deadline will not be posted and there is no guarantee that such comments will be considered.

Live public comment can be made in person at the meeting or virtually using the Zoom link provided below.

To view this meeting live: Live Video Stream or the City’s YouTube Channel

To provide public comment and sign up to attend the meeting virtually:

Virtual Meeting Registration via Zoom

Note: If the YouTube stream is not working, you can join the Zoom meeting by clicking on the Zoom meeting registration link, above to listen in.