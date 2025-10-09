The Human Form in Focus: Zamparelli’s Final 2025 Artwork Release Showcases 12 Distinctive Auction Lots

Submit Release
A curated selection exploring the enduring beauty and complexity of the human form, featuring rare works and abstract art from the Zamparelli estate.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on strong interest from the successful September 30, 2025 auction, the final Mario Armond Zamparelli fine art auction of 2025 takes place October 14, 2025 at John Moran Auctioneers. This curated event features twelve exceptional lots focused on the enduring theme of the human form—an exploration of expression, mood, and perspective, which includes abstract pieces that highlight Zamparelli’s creative range.

The September sale drew impressive engagement and underscored a vibrant market for Zamparelli’s work. The new lineup continues that momentum, showcasing works that move from contemplative to dynamic, revealing the timeless power of the human figure as artistic inspiration.

As the last fine art auction from the estate this year, the sale marks a meaningful close—a celebration of creativity, connection, and the evolving dialogue between artist and audience. Collectors will have the opportunity to acquire remarkable art that embody Zamparelli’s distinctive vision and emotional depth.

“These final offerings for 2025 showcase my father’s masterful evocation of the human spirit through form and color. It’s a privilege to share these works with those who value both innovation and emotional resonance,” said Marisa Zamparelli, estate representative.

At the end of the month, Moran’s “The Traditional Collector” auction on October 29, 2025 will also include rare Japanese woodblock prints and drawings from Zamparelli’s personal collection.

For details, high-resolution images, or interviews: info@marioarmondzamparelli.com.

Explore Zamparelli’s legacy at www.marioarmondzamparelli.com.

View auction lots at www.johnmoran.com. Keyword search: Zamparelli

