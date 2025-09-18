The Man Who Painted Howard Hughes: Mario Armond Zamparelli - Initial Limited Release Auction

Zamparelli Oil on Canvas - Purple Kimono Zamparelli Chairs Mario Armond Zamparelli

Rare Mario Armond Zamparelli Fine Art Unveiled for the First Time

Hidden in crevices of paint are intimate discourses which lead to a poetic sense of accomplishment. The picture takes place again in the new encounter.” — Mario Armond Zamparelli

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A historic moment in the art world arrives September 30th, 2025 as a limited collection of previously unreleased works by the legendary artist and designer Mario Armond Zamparelli (1921–2012) is offered to the public for the first time. Known for his groundbreaking designs for Howard Hughes’ empire and his vibrant contributions to mid-century American culture, Zamparelli’s fine art and ancient collectibles reveal a deeply personal and unexplored dimension of his creative genius. This initial limited release auction is presented by John Moran Auctioneers, Monrovia, CA.The auction features a stunning array of oil paintings, and mixed-media pieces, industrial illustrations and work product, many of which were uncovered in Zamparelli’s private archives after decades of obscurity. These works showcase his mastery of color, form, and emotion—qualities that defined his iconic designs for TWA, Hughes Air West, and Las Vegas landmarks such as the Sands, the Tropicana Hotel and the Desert Inn. Zamparelli’s work had a profound impact on the corporate identities of the companies he worked with, revolutionizing their visual branding and establishing iconic designs that resonated with audiences and solidified their market presence. Zamparelli’s innovative approach to design transformed corporate branding from a utilitarian necessity into an art form. His ability to blend creativity with strategic vision ensured that his work not only attracted attention but also conveyed the values and aspirations of the companies he represented. Today, his contributions remain a benchmark for effective, strategic corporate identity design.Zamparelli’s career was a tapestry of innovation and artistry. As Howard Hughes’ Chief Executive Designer for 18 years, he crafted the visual identities of global brands and created the only portrait Hughes ever commissioned of himself . Beyond his commercial success, Zamparelli’s fine art earned him accolades such as the J.W. Alexander Medal and a place in Who’s Who in American Art . This release marks the first time collectors can own a piece of his private legacy.Collectors will be able to bid on Zamparelli’s industrial artwork, intimate oil on canvas masterworks, original fabrics and experimental studies that hint at influences from his early Bauhaus-inspired training at the Pratt Institute and his multifaceted career as a painter, illustrator, and musician. Included at auction are one of kind handblown glassware made exclusively for Howard Hughes, by master glass artisan Venini; one of a kind, prototype furniture pieces and much more. Previously unreleased original uniforms and other historic Hughes Airwest memorabilia is also available. Also included at auction are his personal collection of ancient and decorative artwork pieces collected throughout his global travels.“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience my father as never before,” says Marisa Zamparelli, the artist’s daughter and steward of his estate. “These pieces reflect my father’s boundless creativity and passion, offering a rare glimpse into the soul of a man whose public work shaped an era, but who’s fine art and collected artifacts remained a hidden treasure—until now.”These select works will be available for purchase, with some proceeds supporting the mission of The Zamparelli Foundation, which amongst other important directives, aims to preserve Zamparelli’s legacy and promote emerging artists.About the Zamparelli EstateThe Zamparelli Estate is dedicated to preserving and sharing the extraordinary legacy of Mario Armond Zamparelli, an artist whose work bridged fine art, design, and cultural history. Based in Los Angeles, the estate oversees his archives and supports initiatives that celebrate creativity and innovation.The Zamparelli FoundationIn its emerging stages, The Zamparelli Foundation is devoted to fostering and expanding the requisite cultural need for art and music, advancing transparency in science and medicine and supporting the growth and care of children in need.Learn more about Mario Armond Zamparelli here: www.marioarmondzamparelli.com To view the auction and bid, please visit: The Zamparelli Collection at John Moran Auctioneers. Bidding is open and the in-person preview is September 26-29, 2025. Auction is September 30, 2025.

Zamparelli/Hughes Story via BBC Documentary - Start watching at 7:11

