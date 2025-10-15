PoetryBird Launches Open Beta: The New Home for Poets to Share, Publish, and Visualize Their Work [The Forest Birds’ Song]_sample_ai_image_1 [The Forest Birds’ Song]_sample_ai_image_2 [The Forest Birds’ Song]_sample_ai_image_3

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PoetryBird, the dynamic new online platform built to empower poets and celebrate the art of writing, is excited to announce the start of its Open Beta test phase. Developed by Foruterra LLC., PoetryBird offers a powerful suite of tools for the modern writer, focusing on community sharing, self-publishing, and high-quality visual creation.



The Open Beta invites poets, writers, and creative individuals to explore a unique space where their work can thrive. It is an opportunity for the community to shape the final platform while getting free access to its innovative features.



Key Features Take Flight

PoetryBird is designed for poets who want to do more than just write. Key platform features available during the Open Beta include:

Effortless Sharing & Engagement: A dedicated, welcoming space to easily share newly written poems and receive encouragement through “Likes” from other enthusiasts. (Note: Commenting functionality will be considered in future updates, depending on system stability and community readiness.)

Create & Download Poetry Collections: The ability to compile personal poetry collections and download them as polished e-books in EPUB format, making it simple to transform drafts into professional-looking digital books.

Poetry Visualization: An integrated feature that uses advanced AI tools to create high-quality, custom images that match the tone and theme of a poem—turning text into a striking visual artwork for sharing.



Free Credits for Early Birds

To celebrate the Open Beta launch:

All users who create an account during the Open Beta period will receive complimentary AI Promotion Credits.

These free credits can be used immediately to experiment with the image creation feature, providing every new member with a risk-free chance to elevate their work visually.

Sample Imagery: Poetry Visualization (Example Poem: "The Forest Birds' Song")

The following samples visually demonstrate the AI's ability to create diverse artistic interpretations based on a single poem.

A Platform Built for the Writer

"We believe human creativity is paramount, and technology should serve as a muse, not a replacement. PoetryBird is more than just a writing tool—it's a digital atelier for poets. We want to make it simple for anyone to share their voice, create beautiful poetry collections, and find the perfect visual accompaniment for their art," says Tsunemi Takahashi, CEO of Foruterra LLC.

The platform is operated by Foruterra LLC.

Join the Community Today

Poets and creative writers are invited to be among the first to experience the platform and claim their free credits:

https://www.poetrybird.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.