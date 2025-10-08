City of Boston Expands Menstrual Equity Initiative Citywide

Expanded program builds on the success of pilot launched in 2023 ensuring more residents and neighborhoods have access to critical menstrual health resources

Boston, MA — Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement (MOWA) today announced the citywide expansion of its Menstrual Equity Initiative. The program, which began as a 2023 pilot providing free menstrual products and education at six Boston Public Library (BPL) branches, is now a permanent citywide effort to increase access to menstrual health resources across Boston. The expansion builds on the Mayor’s work to make Boston a home for everyone and supports City’s ongoing efforts to address period poverty, reduce stigma, and ensure menstrual products are accessible across neighborhoods.

“Ensuring that residents have equitable access to menstrual products is critical for their health and well-being,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. As we continue our work to make Boston a city for everyone, we are thrilled to expand this initiative citywide, remove barriers and provide critical products and services to residents and families”

The initial pilot launched in partnership with Boston Public Library and Aunt Flow, placing free menstrual products in all restrooms—regardless of gender—at six library branches. In addition to product access, the City partnered with Love Your Menses, Inc. to host monthly community workshops focused on menstrual education. The pilot program provided an inclusive and stigma-free space for learning and laid the foundation for broader implementation citywide.

"When I talk with young people, parents, and community leaders, I hear the same message over and over: access to menstrual products changes lives,” said Mariangely Solis Cervera, Chief of Equity and Inclusion. “It means students can stay in school, workers don’t have to miss a shift, and families don’t have to make impossible choices. This expansion is a direct response to what our residents have told us, and it’s a reminder that equity is about listening, learning, and acting together."

Building on the success of the pilot, MOWA announced the program’s citywide expansion on National Menstrual Hygiene Day, May 28, 2025, during a public event at BCYF Hyde Park. The event included giveaways, community engagement activities, and a preview of an educational animated video series created to help Boston youth learn about the menstrual cycle and different product options. The multilingual video series will be publicly released this summer.

“Menstrual equity is about dignity, access, and public health,” said Dana Alas, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement. “By providing free products and multilingual education across our city, we’re removing barriers that have kept too many people from fully participating in school, work, and daily life. This expansion is a reflection of what we’ve heard directly from residents: the need is urgent, and the impact is transformative.”

As part of the expansion, free menstrual products will be installed this fall at Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) facilities. MOWA has also launched staff training sessions in partnership with MassNOW to help frontline city staff talk more openly and confidently with youth and families about menstrual health. These trainings will continue throughout the year and extend to Boston Public Schools and Boston Public Library staff.

Recently, MOWA hosted a community celebration at Walker Empowerment Zone in Roxbury to mark the growth of the Menstrual Equity Initiative. The “Period Party” featured music, food, a screening of the new educational videos, and opportunities for community members to share feedback to help shape the next phase of programming. MOWA worked closely with community partners Love Your Magic and Walker Therapeutic and Educational Programs to bring the event to life.

"We believe that access to menstrual products is a fundamental right," said Marta E. Rivera, Commissioner of Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF). "Through the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement Menstrual Equity Initiative, we are proud to be the first city department to offer free menstrual products later this fall in all of our BCYF facilities. This initiative helps ensure that our community centers are welcoming and equitable spaces for all."

To watch the educational video series and learn more about the Menstrual Equity Initiative, visit boston.gov/women or contact bostonwomen@boston.gov.

