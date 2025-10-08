Mayor Michelle Wu, Superintendent Mary Skipper Cut Ribbon On Sarah Roberts Elementary School

Mayor Michelle Wu joined Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper, the City's Public Facilities Department, the descendants of Sarah Roberts, and community members at the official ribbon cutting of the new Sarah Roberts Elementary School in Roslindale.

The Sarah Roberts Elementary School is a new PreK-6 school created through the merger of the former Philbrick and Sumner school communities. The school welcomed close to 700 students for the 2025–2026 school year inside the fully renovated Irving building and officially launched two strands of the Spanish Dual Language Program in Kindergarten. The former Washington Irving Middle School closed in 2022 as part of the district’s phasing-out of stand-alone middle schools.

“Today we’re celebrating the intertwining of so many legacies. The Sumner and Philbrick communities, the Washington Irving, and of course Sarah Roberts and her father Benjamin and all of the barriers that have been knocked down because of Sarah’s legacy,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The Sarah Roberts School makes our district and community stronger. This is one more example of the baseline — the standard that all of our young people deserve — that we will continue fighting to deliver all throughout the district and the city.”

“I am proud to see the new Sarah Roberts School in Roslindale officially open today! This opening shows that Boston Public Schools is evolving, and with that comes an exciting opportunity for students, parents, and educators to thrive together,” said District 5 City Councilor Enrique Pepén. “Let’s continue to advocate for what’s best for our children and build a future they all deserve.”

This $90.9 million investment included in the City’s five-year Capital Plan has transformed the historic 1935 building into a modern, energy-efficient, student-centered facility. Spanning 109,000 square feet, the renovated school offers bright, updated classrooms and new kindergarten spaces; specialized STEM, art and music rooms; a refurbished auditorium; and a rebuilt cafeteria with a welcoming dining area. A newly constructed addition houses administrative offices, a nurse’s suite, and a media center, while the restored historic auditorium now features modern lighting, sound, and full accessibility. Outside, the campus has been enhanced with a new entry plaza, safer parking areas, an expanded playground with an outdoor classroom, and refreshed landscaping. Throughout the building, updated finishes and systems ensure a safe, accessible, and inspiring learning environment for every student. The Sarah Roberts Elementary School project builds on Mayor Wu’s work to ensure that Boston is a home for everyone.

“At Sarah Roberts Elementary School, our students will have access to innovative and high-quality learning spaces along with a comprehensive Spanish dual-language program that will encourage curiosity and exploration to reach their fullest potential,” said Superintendent Mary Skipper. “This state-of-the-art facility offers modern classrooms and robust learning spaces that ensure students receive the 21st-century education they deserve. Boston Public Schools, in collaboration with our City partners and the Philbrick and Sumner school communities, came together to reimagine this historic building as a dynamic space that continues to serve our community and reflects our shared commitment to providing an equitable and high-quality education to every student.”

“Our students deserve a beautiful building such as this, one that reflects their worth, their brilliance, and their potential,” said Danladi Bobbitt and Meghan Welch, Co-Principals of the Sarah Roberts Elementary School. “At Sarah Roberts Elementary, we are inspired by Sarah Roberts’ courage and her legacy of fighting for educational equity. This school stands as a reminder that every child in Boston deserves access to an excellent education in a space that honors their dignity and joy. What a great day for Boston!”

“The Sarah Roberts Elementary School embodies the Public Facilities Department’s dedication to creating welcoming, high-quality spaces for Boston residents,” said Executive Director of the Public Facilities Department, Carleton Jones. “By blending restoration with new construction, we’ve built a school that will support student learning and strengthen the community for generations to come.”

In 1847, Sarah C. Roberts was just five years old when her family challenged Boston’s racially segregated school system after she was barred from attending a nearby white school. Represented by abolitionist Charles Sumner and Robert Morris, the first Black lawyer to win a jury trial, her case, though unsuccessful in court, ignited a movement led by Black activists that pushed Massachusetts to become the first state in the nation to abolish school segregation in 1855 and pioneered the legal concept of “equality before the law.” Her story stands as an early and powerful example of how one child’s experience, supported by courageous advocates, helped pave the way for equal education and future civil rights victories.

"We, as a family, are incredibly excited and honored to have the school named after our beloved Sarah,” said Claire Galloway-Jones, descendant of Sarah Roberts. “As an educator, I firmly believe that education and social justice are not merely about the transfer of knowledge; they're about systemic transformation. That is what my 3rd great-grandfather Benjamin Roberts was fighting for: systemic change, educational equity, and equal access to the American Dream for his family."

At a community meeting on December 17, 2024, students, staff, parents, and neighbors presented their name suggestions to the Joint School Site Council and School Leaders. Seven names were selected to move forward. The City invited all Philbrick and Sumner community members to vote on their top three name suggestions from then until late January 2025. After widespread feedback to choose a school name for the merger, the final three suggested names were presented to the Joint School Leader and School Site Council at a Public Hearing on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The Philbrick and Sumner School Site Councils officially voted on the Sarah Roberts Elementary School as the final name, which was brought to the Boston School Committee on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 and was approved unanimously on Thursday March 20, 2025.

Following a feasibility study in 2022, the renovation was designed by Mount Vernon Group Architects. J&J Contractors, Inc. served as the construction manager. Boston Public Schools Capital Planning Department and City of Boston Public Facilities Department helped lead the project to completion.