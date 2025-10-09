Governor Kotek, Attorney General Rayfield, Mayor Wilson Respond to Administrative Stay

Today, Governor Tina Kotek, Attorney General Dan Rayfield, and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson issued a response to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals order, granting an administrative stay before the Ninth Circuit hears the Trump Administration’s appeal to deploy the National Guard. The effect of this order is that the Oregon National Guard remains under a Title 10 designation. However, they are still prevented from deploying to Portland.

Governor Kotek issued the following statement:

“Importantly, this order keeps the Trump Administration from military intervention in Portland. The facts on the ground have not changed. There is no need for military intervention in Oregon. There is no insurrection in Portland. No threat to national security. Oregon is our home, not a military target. I ask that Oregonians who want to speak out do so peacefully. I will keep holding the line against President Trump’s abuse of power and stand up for Oregonians.”

Attorney General Rayfield issued the following statement:

“Today’s order from the Ninth Circuit doesn’t change anything on the ground. While it keeps the Oregon National Guard under federal status, most importantly, it prevents the President from deploying the guard in Portland. That means no unnecessary federal escalation – and that’s a win for Oregonians who want calm, not conflict in our communities.

"As a community, we need to come together and help make sure the men and women of the Oregon National Guard are sent home as soon as possible. That means keeping Portland peaceful and safe while our fight in the court moves forward. We look forward to making our case in tomorrow’s hearing.”

Mayor Wilson issued the following statement:

“As I’ve said from the beginning, the number of troops needed in Portland is zero. Our local police are focused on protecting Portlanders’ right to protest peacefully and keeping our community safe. Portland is our home, not a military target. We will not allow federal intimidation to replace community‑led public safety solutions. I stand with Governor Kotek and Attorney General Rayfield in opposing this unnecessary militarization.”

