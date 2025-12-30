Oregon Department of Human Services programs in Eugene and Springfield plan moves in January, February, March

The ODHS Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) program will be moving from the Eugene VR Office at The McKenzie Center, 2885 Chad Drive and the Springfield VR Office will be moving from 101 30th Street, Springfield. The two programs will be moving to 18 Shelton McMurphey Blvd., Eugene, to form one Lane County VR Office. The estimated move-in date is Monday, January 5, 2026.

The Self-Sufficiency Program and the Oregon Eligibility Partnership will be moving from The McKenzie Center, 2885 Chad Drive into two locations: the West Eugene Family Center, 2101 West 11th Avenue, Eugene and 101 30th Street., Springfield. The estimated move date is expected to be sometime in February.

The Child Welfare program is staying at 2885 Chad Drive, Eugene, but the Child Welfare at 2101 West 11th Avenue is moving into 2885 Chad Drive, Eugene. Child Welfare will be in two locations in the area: 1040 Harlow Road, Springfield and 2885 Chad Drive, Eugene. The estimated move date is expected to be sometime in March.

"By bringing our team together under fewer roofs, we're creating something better: greater capacity to see clients in person, with more staff available and shorter wait times for appointments." Elizabeth Lindbloom, Self-Sufficiency Program Manager, and Zayra Longoria, Oregon Eligibility Partnership Program Manager, said.

"We are excited to bring changes to our offices spaces that will allow for increased collaboration and more streamlined services for Oregonians," Sheila Wegener, Self-Sufficiency/Child Welfare Programs District Manager, said.