CP Kazor changes pen name and Rebrands to “KAZOR” for Future Works

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Paul Kazor, acclaimed author best known as CP Kazor, is rebranding as “KAZOR” for all upcoming publications. This strategic move marks a new chapter in his literary career, aligning his identity with his passion for storytelling.

As the author of five books—including popular titles like “Back Home to Vegas” and “Civil War Battle Born,” alongside the emerging series “The Mystery Trust”—KAZOR has enchanted readers and inspired students alike. His nonfiction book, “Demystifying Insurance,” was developed from 40 years of expertise in the insurance industry, responding to the requests of clients and students over the years. KAZOR currently serves as the Chief Academic Officer at HelpingClicks Corp., the parent company of the Insurance School of Tampa Bay, following its acquisition and rebranding from the Insurance School of Southwest Florida.

"My heart lies in writing, even though I’ve enjoyed a successful career in insurance and Real Estate," said KAZOR. "When I write, time slips away, and I can easily lose myself in my stories. I can write for days with little sleep. Yet, much of my energy is devoted to managing the school.”

The rebranding to “KAZOR” stems from feedback about social media visibility challenges linked to his initials “CP.” KAZOR explained, “My social media manager highlighted that many platforms flag searches for users with the initials ‘CP’ due to unfortunate associations. This raised concerns for my readers and peers, intensifying my resolve for a change.”

Following the release of his second work, “Civil War Battle Born,” KAZOR embraced innovative marketing strategies, integrating sponsored content for local businesses into his narratives. This approach not only enhances reader engagement but also offers valuable exposure to small enterprises.

The new pen name “KAZOR” is designed to streamline his brand identity and foster stronger connections with his audience. “This shift will make it easier for my fans to discover and engage with my work,” he commented.

KAZOR finds inspiration in small towns and local businesses, incorporating them into his stories and championing them as he travels across the United States. Notable establishments like Just Love Coffee Café, Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen, and O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill play cameo roles in his recent release, “Stories of the Mystery Trust Volume 1.” By intertwining these local gems into his narratives, he paints a vibrant picture of these communities and supports their commerce.

Looking ahead, KAZOR promises an exciting update: the announcement of three new locations featured in his upcoming book, “Stories of the Mystery Trust Volume 2,” set to launch before Christmas 2026.

Readers can purchase KAZOR’s books on Amazon. For updates on his forthcoming works, particularly the “Mystery Trust” series, visit the official website: www.mysterytrust.com.

