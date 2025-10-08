Wicked Oaks Festival - Halloween Event Austin Texas

Wicked Oaks Fest discount tickets passes Wicked Oaks Fest discount tickets passes Wicked Oaks Festival Promo Code Wicked Oaks Promo Code Wicked Oaks Promo Code 2025 2026

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wicked Oaks Festival Debuts Oct. 25–26, 2025 at Carson Creek Ranch in Austin; Tickets, Camping, Shuttles and Preferred Hotels AnnouncedAustin’s newest destination weekender, Wicked Oaks Festival, will launch October 25–26, 2025 at Carson Creek Ranch, delivering a two-day, multi-genre celebration of music, art, and camping at a water-side venue minutes from AUS airport. The event combines three acclaimed creative communities into one immersive experience and anchors the final stretch of the city’s fall festival season.Wicked Oaks draws on the spirit of Freaky Deaky, Summoning, and ILLfest to present a curated, three-realm production built for discovery under the site’s historic pecan canopy. Organizers confirmed the weekend dates, on-site camping program, and venue details; the festival runs Saturday–Sunday, Oct. 25–26, with campgrounds opening Friday, Oct. 24 for a camping-exclusive pre-party that sets the tone for the weekend.Programming spans cutting-edge house, techno, bass, and live/electronic crossovers. Public listings currently note Martin Garrix, Kaskade, Bob Moses, Gryffin, Cloonee, Flux Pavilion and more among the artists appearing across the festival’s realms, with additional performers and late-night plans to be announced via official channels.The festival emphasizes ease of access and local impact. Carson Creek Ranch sits just a few miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, enabling fly-in convenience, while round-trip shuttles will operate from Downtown and North Austin for both day-trippers and campers. Preferred hotel options are highlighted to concentrate spend with area hospitality partners during one of the city’s busiest travel windows. Organizers note strong demand indications—“thousands” of fans planning accommodations—consistent with Austin media coverage that identifies Wicked Oaks as a standout new entry in the region’s fall calendar.“This launch is a love letter to Austin’s live-music DNA,” said a Wicked Oaks spokesperson. “We’re building a weekend that feels unmistakably Austin—sunset sets on the river, late-night art moments, and a camping culture that turns strangers into a community.”Ticketing & Entry. Official GA, GA+ and VIP passes are available through the Wicked Oaks website and authorized partners; every camper must hold both a festival ticket and a camping pass (tent, car, group car, RV or glamping). The event is 18+, with doors at 2:00 PM each day (subject to the official schedule). Attendees are advised to buy only from approved outlets to avoid counterfeit resales. The Wicked Oaks Festival in Austin, Texas will be at Carson Creek Ranch this Halloween season. Discount tickets to Wicked Oaks Festival can be purchased by using the Wicked Oaks Festival promo code “RSVP.” “RSVP” is the largest discount promo code coupon for Wicked Oaks Festival tickets and passes available for sale now.Travel & Lodging. Once on the ground, fans can choose official shuttles from multiple Austin hubs, rideshare, or limited on-site parking. A preferred-hotels portal is live, making it simple to compare options near the airport and downtown before prices spike closer to show weekend.Economic & community lift. By concentrating attendees at a centrally located ranch with shuttles, camping and nearby hotels, Wicked Oaks is structured to keep more traveler spend local across transportation, lodging, food & beverage, staging and security vendors—supporting seasonal jobs and end-of-October occupancy. Austin coverage has already flagged the festival as a “can’t-miss” addition to the city’s fall lineup, a period that historically drives significant tourism activity.Responsible buying & availability. With demand building, fans should secure passes and camping early and refer to the official channels for set-time releases and on-site policies. Tickets are issued by the festival and its authorized ticketing partners only; availability and pricing are presented at checkout. The Wicked Oaks discount code “RSVP” provides a deal on pricing of passes and tickets at online checkout.Promotional offers. Select partners may extend limited promotions for Wicked Oaks Festival tickets, passes, and camping; where available, fans can try the promo code “RSVP” during checkout to redeem applicable discounts, deals or coupons. Promotions are limited, subject to change, and honored only through authorized sales pages. Always confirm final pricing on the official checkout screen. (The festival’s ticketing terms govern all purchases.)About Wicked Oaks FestivalWicked Oaks Festival is a two-day music, art, and camping experience at Carson Creek Ranch in Austin, Texas. Built by a veteran team of Texas event producers, the festival merges the creative DNA of Freaky Deaky, Summoning, and ILLfest into a riverside gathering of sound systems, installations, and community—October 25–26, 2025. Use the Wicked Oaks promo code “RSVP” when purchasing passes online.

