Teacher Vacancy Survey now open in Legacy Portal – Due Nov 14

Public Districts, Nonpublic Schools and ESUs

Action needed: Complete the Teacher Vacancy Survey 2025-2026 collection in the NDE Legacy Portal by Friday, Nov 14.

Who submits: One designee per district (recommended: HR Director or Data/HR lead).

How to submit: A new activation code is required every year and is available from your Portal District Administrator. Once obtained, the collection can be found in the Data Collections tab.

What to report (1 page estimate):

Vacancies and hard-to-fill positions as of Oct 1, 2025 (include anticipated mid-year openings you are actively recruiting to fill).

Count as “vacancy” any position unfilled or filled by an unendorsed/out-of-field educator .

Partial FTEs count (e.g., .5 FTE).

How to complete (3 steps):

Log in → Data Collections → Teacher Vacancy Survey 2025-2026. Enter data for your district. Finish on the last page and click SUBMIT .

If you have nothing to report, select “None to Report” on page 1 and click CONTINUE to complete.



Edits: You may re-open and edit your submission until Nov 14 (the Portal tracks the latest submission).

Why it matters: This data drives statewide shortage designations and informs federal programs that can help recruit and retain educators.

Need help?

Thank you for your leadership and for supporting your teams and students every day.

Best regards,

Ryan Ricenbaw