Missouri health officials urge vigilance as West Nile Virus activity increases in 2025

For Immediate Release:

Oct. 8, 2025 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is urging residents to take precautions as the state experiences a rise in West Nile virus (WNV) activity this year. Surveillance data show a marked increase in human cases in Missouri, as well as nationally, compared to previous years. West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the contiguous United States. This infection often causes no symptoms, but about 1 in 5 people may develop a flu-like illness with fever, headache, and/or body aches. In rare cases, especially in older adults or people with weakened immune systems, it can cause serious problems like swelling of the brain or spinal cord and/or paralysis. As of October 4, Missouri has reported 16 human cases of West Nile virus in 2025, resulting in 15 hospitalizations and three deaths. Additional cases are currently under investigation. These figures represent the highest levels of WNV activity in the state in recent years. “West Nile virus is a serious public health concern, and this year’s increase in cases is a reminder that we must remain vigilant,” said Dr. George Turabelidze, state epidemiologist at DHSS. “We are asking all Missourians to take simple but effective steps to protect themselves and their families.” How Missourians can protect themselves: Health care providers should include this infection in their diagnostic considerations for patients presenting with symptoms and track WNV activity on the DHSS website. For more information about West Nile virus symptoms, treatment and prevention, visit the CDC’s WNV page.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.