Missouri WIC infant formula manufacturer rebate contract awarded

For Immediate Release:

Dec. 2, 2025 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- DHSS announces the Missouri WIC Infant Formula Manufacturer Rebate contract was awarded to Abbott Laboratories, Inc. WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, administered in Missouri by the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). WIC federal regulations require all state agencies to maintain a competitive cost-containment infant formula rebate contract. Abbott, the awarded manufacturer, receives the exclusive right to provide its products to WIC participants requiring a standard formula in exchange for a monetary rebate reimbursed to the Missouri WIC program. The infant formula rebate maximizes the program’s ability to provide supplemental food benefits to all WIC participants. Missouri WIC will continue to issue Similac Advance, Similac Sensitive, Similac Total Comfort and Similac Soy Isomil under the new infant formula rebate contract. WIC provides participants with these standard contract brands of formula, unless a specific medical condition requires an exempt formula or a WIC-eligible nutritional. Information about prescribing an exempt formula for infants or a WIC-eligible nutritional can be found on the WIC Health Care Providers web page. WIC recognizes and promotes breastfeeding as the optimal source of nutrition for infants. In Missouri, 75.2% of WIC mothers initiated breastfeeding in 2025. However, for women who are unable to fully breastfeed or choose not to, WIC provides nutritionally appropriate iron-fortified formulas to eligible infants. To qualify for the WIC program, participants must meet the following requirements: Be a pregnant, breastfeeding or new mother; an infant up to age one; or a child up to their 5th birthday.

Be a resident of Missouri.

