DHSS files proposed rule amendments regarding microbusiness facilities

Submit media inquiry JEFFERSON CITY, MO —The Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) within the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has filed proposed rule amendments with the Secretary of State and the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules for 19 CSR 100-1.060 and 19 CSR 100-1.190. DHSS previously published two rounds of draft rule revisions to gather pre-rulemaking stakeholder feedback. The proposed rule amendments will be published in the December 15, 2025, issue of the Missouri Register, which can be found on the Secretary of State’s website. Public comments will be accepted from December 15, 2025 – January 14, 2026. DHSS expects to file the final version of rule amendments for formal rulemaking in early 2026, prior to the third round of microbusiness licensing. ###

