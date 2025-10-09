Countdown to 'Safely Charging Ahead' Symposium: Americase Releases Full Agenda

Featuring Live Battery Safety Demonstrations, Regulatory Insights, and Industry Panel Discussions. Registration is still open for symposium, Oct 27-28

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just weeks to go before one of the battery industry’s most anticipated safety events, Americase has released the full agenda for its upcoming “Safely Charging Ahead: Navigating Battery Safety, Regulations & Innovation Symposium,” taking place October 27–28, 2025, at Americase Headquarters in Waxahachie, Texas.

The two-day symposium will unite international regulatory experts, engineers, and safety professionals for live thermal runaway and containment demonstrations, technical training, and panel discussions exploring the future of lithium and sodium-ion battery safety, testing, and compliance.

This year’s expanded program features five live battery safety demonstrations, including open-air lithium metal and sodium-ion cell tests, packaging failure simulations, and a thermal runaway demonstration for battery backup units/battery energy storage system (BESS). These sessions—conducted in open air by Raymond James—provide attendees and media an unprecedented opportunity to observe the realities of containment and fire behavior up close.

The event also includes expert-led sessions from across the battery safety ecosystem. Shmuel De-Leon, founder of Shmuel De-Leon Energy, will lead training on lithium-ion battery hazards and safe handling across their life cycle. A panel moderated by Ryan Paquet of HazMat Safety Consulting will bring together experts from Americase, Currie Associates, ALL4, and others to discuss regulatory trends, fire code implications, risk management, and recall readiness.

Day two sessions will tackle the most complex safety and compliance issues facing the industry today—including management of damaged, defective, and recalled (DDR) batteries, facility preparedness for potential thermal events, and the insurance implications of evolving global fire codes. Speakers include Dr. Hernan Sanchez of Exponent, Anna McWhirter of Toyota, Tom Ferguson of Currie Associates, and Mike Pagel of HazMat Safety Consulting.

“Battery technology continues to advance at an incredible pace, and with that comes the responsibility to stay ahead of safety and regulatory standards,” said Robby Kinsala, President and CEO of Americase. “This symposium gives industry professionals the chance to see live tests, ask hard questions, and leave with practical insights to strengthen their operations.”

“It’s rare to see safety training combined with live demonstrations and open discussions like this,” added Shmuel De-Leon, Founder and CEO of Shmuel De-Leon Energy, Ltd. “Attendees will walk away with both knowledge and firsthand experience.”

The symposium will attract professionals from across the battery and logistics ecosystem, including manufacturers, data center operators, insurers, 3PL providers, EHS managers, and academic researchers. A networking reception will follow the first day’s sessions, offering opportunities for deeper collaboration and industry dialogue.

Event Details:

Event: Safely Charging Ahead: Navigating Battery Safety, Regulations & Innovation Symposium

Dates: October 27–28, 2025

Location: Americase Headquarters, 6200 N-I35E, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Registration: $575 (includes sessions and networking events). Registration closes October 21.

Optional: Online DOT Certification Training at no additional cost.

For the complete agenda and registration, visit www.americase.com/safely-charging-ahead

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors. For more information visit: https://www.americase.com

About Shmuel De-Leon Energy, Ltd.

Founded in 2010 and located in Hod-Hasharon, Israel, Shmuel De-Leon Energy, Ltd. provides battery consulting services to customers around the world. Led by internationally-renowned battery expert, Shmuel de-Leon, the company develops unique battery and battery-related products – and the services needed to support them. These unique products and services are designed to save customers time, effort, and resources, creating the most optimal battery solution possible. The need for EV, ESS, and portable applications is the driving force behind the strong demand for battery solutions, and Shmuel De-Leon Energy Ltd. works with more than 2,500 customers around the world to meet that demand. For more information visit: https://www.sdle.co.il/

