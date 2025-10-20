New West Symphony: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial in Concert

E.T. In Concert

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New West Symphony continues its celebratory 30th Anniversary Season, "A Symphonic Odyssey," with an extraordinary cinematic and musical event: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial in Concert. Get ready to phone home and experience Director Steven Spielberg’s heartwarming masterpiece like never before.

The New West Symphony, under the baton of Conductor Michael Christie, brings this beloved movie to life on a huge HD screen as the orchestra performs John Williams' iconic, Academy Award®-winning score live, in perfect sync with the film's dialogue and action. This unique concert offers audiences an unparalleled journey into the magical world of Elliott and E.T.

Performances take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 7:00 pm at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (BAPAC) located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard, in Thousand Oaks and on Sunday, November 2, 2025 at 3:00 pm at the Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center (RCPAC) located at 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo.

Audiences will experience all the mystery and fun of their unforgettable adventure, complete with flying bikes, glowing hearts, and all the wonder they remember. This is a one-of-a-kind cinematic event and a truly family-friendly night out. Patrons are invited to bring the family and come dressed in their favorite Halloween best!

“The artistry of John Williams is a cornerstone of the cinematic experience, and to perform his stunning score for E.T. live is a thrill for both the orchestra and the audience,” states Maestro Michael Christie. “This film embodies pure joy and wonder, and combining it with the power of a live symphony orchestra makes for an absolutely unforgettable experience for all ages. It's a special highlight of our 30th anniversary season.”

This concert is generously sponsored by Jewell Powell, Rain Stewart Van Name, and University Village Thousand Oaks.

Event Details:

What: New West Symphony E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial in Concert

When/Where: Saturday, November 1st, 2025, at 7:00 PM

Fred Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Sunday, November 2nd, 2025, at 3:00 PM

Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center (RCPAC), 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010

Tickets: Tickets at NewWestSymphony.org start at $40.00. Student and Family Discount tickets are available by calling 866-776-8400.

Background:

Founded in 1995, the New West Symphony is a professional orchestra that draws its players from the rich talent pool of professional local and Los Angeles-area musicians. The Symphony is the resident company of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks and also performs at the Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center in Camarillo. The New West Symphony presents six Masterpiece Series concerts annually and provides a number of educational opportunities for local youth through its annual Symphonic Adventures concerts, its traveling Music Van, and the Laby Harmony Project for underserved youth.

For more information, visit www.newwestsymphony.org

