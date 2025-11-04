PODS® Teams Up with Cumulus Radio and Ventura County Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary for Radiothon & 10,000 Toy Drive

PODS team

PODS® Steps Up as Angel Sponsor and Storage Partner for Month-Long Holiday Toy Drive Supporting Pediatric Patients

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This November, PODS® Local Moving and Storage is proud to partner with Cumulus Media and Ventura County Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary (VCMC) as a Sponsor for the 2025 Cumulus Radiothon & Toy Drive, supporting the only dedicated pediatric hospital unit in Ventura County.

Running from November 5–30, this heartwarming campaign collects new, unwrapped toys for pediatric patients and their families receiving care at both Ventura and Santa Paula hospital campuses. With nearly 10,000 toys distributed by VCMC each year, the toy drive is a crucial effort to bring joy and comfort to children during what can be a difficult time. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off Monday – Friday, 8am to 4pm to the Cumulus Media studios at 1376 Walter St. Ventura.

To help launch the toy drive, the local PODS® team donned their Santa hats and embarked on a spirited toy shopping spree, filling more than three overflowing carts with new toys. These were carefully packed into the PODS® container and will be among the first gifts distributed to young patients, helping ease the stress of ER visits or long stays in the pediatric unit.

To kick off the event, the 100.7 KHAY Radiothon will air live on Wednesday, November 5, directly from the Cumulus Media studios in Ventura. Throughout the day, listeners will be encouraged to donate toys or make monetary contributions, with stories and live interviews highlighting the impact of each donation.

As part of their sponsorship, a portable PODS® container has been donated and placed at the Cumulus Ventura studio, which will serve as the central collection point for toys throughout the month. The container will be accessible for community drop-offs and will grow fuller each day, showcasing the generosity of Ventura County.

“Giving back to the community we serve is part of who we are,” said Steve Yapp, Owner of PODS® Local. “This toy drive is about so much more than presents. It’s about bringing a smile to a child who may be going through one of the toughest times of their life.”

Al Jonas, Vice President of Regional Operations at PODS® Local, added: “We are proud to partner with Cumulus Media and Ventura County Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary this year. Being an Angel Sponsor allows us to amplify the importance of this cause and encourage others to join in. We hope everyone will stop by the Cumulus studio in Ventura and drop off a toy—or two!”

The toy drive is supported across all Cumulus Ventura stations including 100.7 KHAY, 95.1 KBBY, KRUZ 103.3, and 106.3 Groovy with ongoing promotions, live mentions, and social media coverage. Community members will be able to follow the progress of the toy-filled PODS® container online and are encouraged to contribute all month long.

How You Can Help

Drop Off a Toy: Bring a new, unwrapped toy Monday – Friday, 8am to 4pm to the Cumulus Media studios at 1376 Walter St. Ventura, CA 93003 any day in November.

Donate During the Radiothon: Tune into 100.7 KHAY on Wednesday, November 5 and call in your support.

Spread the Word: Follow Cumulus Ventura stations and PODS® on social media to see updates and share the cause.

Together, we can make a difference in the lives of thousands of children this holiday season.

About PODS® Local Moving and Storage

PODS® has been serving the Ventura County area for over two decades, providing flexible, convenient moving and storage solutions. With a strong commitment to community involvement, PODS is proud to support local nonprofits, hospitals, and schools through meaningful partnerships and initiatives.

About Cumulus Media Ventura

Home to beloved stations like 100.7 KHAY, 95.1 KBBY, KRUZ 103.3, and 106.3 Groovy, Cumulus Media Ventura is committed to using its platform to serve and uplift the local community.

