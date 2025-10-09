Eddy Vera Inspires Hundreds at Chicago Latina Expo 2025 with a Message of Purpose and Gratitude

One of the biggest lessons that life and God have given to me, is to live life one second at a time, one minute at a time.” — shared Eddy Vera.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International speaker, mentor, and transformational coach Eddy Vera captivated a full audience during her inspiring talk at the Chicago Latina Expo 2025, held on October 3–4, 2025, at Malcolm X College in Chicago, Illinois.With her signature authenticity and heartfelt storytelling, Vera delivered a powerful message centered on life lessons, purpose, and the transformative power of gratitude. The room was filled to capacity as women from across the region gathered to hear her speak, leaving deeply moved and motivated to embrace life’s challenges with resilience and faith.“One of the biggest lessons that life and God have given to me,” shared Eddy Vera, “is to live life one second at a time, one minute at a time.”Her words resonated profoundly, encouraging attendees to slow down, find meaning in the present moment, and live intentionally.Eddy Vera continues her U.S. speaking tour, bringing her message of empowerment and gratitude to thousands of women in cities including Miami, Houston, and Chicago, among others. Each stop on her tour reflects her mission to uplift and guide individuals toward discovering their true purpose and inner strength.About Eddy VeraEddy Vera’s story is one of extraordinary courage and perseverance. A Guillain-Barré Syndrome survivor three times, she first faced paralysis, later quadriplegia, and eventually the loss of movement on the left side of her body. As if that were not enough, she also battled ovarian cancer—a challenge that tested her spirit once again.Despite these life-altering experiences, Eddy transformed her pain into purpose, becoming a world-class entrepreneur, international speaker, and mentor who inspires others to overcome adversity and live a life anchored in gratitude and purpose.For more information about her upcoming talks and appearances, follow Eddy Vera on Instagram at @eddyvera17

