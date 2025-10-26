Ibero-American Film Festival Miami Unveils Poster and Program for Its 7th Edition

This edition is especially meaningful for us—it marks the festival’s return with a renewed spirit, new partnerships, and a profound connection with the community” — Fernando Arciniegas, Founder and Director of the Festival.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ibero-American Film Festival Miami (IAFFM) will celebrate its seventh edition from November 17 to 23, 2025, consolidating its place as one of the leading platforms for promoting Ibero-American cinema in the United States.More than twenty films from 14 countries will be screened at the iconic Koubek Center of Miami Dade College, with a special program that combines film, art, innovation, and social reflection.“This edition is especially meaningful for us—it marks the festival’s return with a renewed spirit, new partnerships, and a profound connection with the community. I am delighted with our alliance with the Fundación Cine Social, which reinforces our commitment to transformative cinema, capable of inspiring and raising awareness. In addition, this year the festival will be adorned with the flowers of Colombia, thanks to Asocolflores—a symbol of color, life, and the beauty of our roots,” said Fernando Arciniegas, founder and director of the festival.A poster that symbolizes the spirit of the festival:The 2025 official poster, designed by Pablo Borges, a student at St. Thomas University, was selected as the winner of the IAFFM Official Poster Design Competition, held among young talents from that institution. His vibrant and symbolic proposal reflects the meeting of cultures, generations, and languages, becoming the emblematic image of an edition that celebrates art, diversity, and innovation.Flowers of Colombia: a symbol of cinema in bloomThanks to the support of Asocolflores, this seventh edition will be adorned with the flowers of Colombia, decorating the festival’s venues and highlighting the harmony between art, nature, and Ibero-American identity.Feature Film Competition – Contemporary Visions“Contemporary Visions” brings together four narrative films that engage with a range of genres, from comedy and thriller to drama and fantasy.This section offers a diverse and comprehensive look at Ibero-American cinematic storytelling, highlighting directors with unique voices and innovative visions.Aún es de noche en Caracas – Mariana Rondón & Marité Ugás (Mexico)Después del Final – Pablo César (Argentina)Cuatro Estrellas – Pablo Stigliani (Argentina)La Lengua Desnuda – Jorge Sierra (Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, USA)Feature Film Competition – Latin Panorama“Latin Panorama” is a parallel competition that includes all Latin American films premiering for the first time in the United States, becoming a key space to showcase the richness and diversity of regional cinema.Silencio en los Palafitos – Yull James Núñez (Colombia)Día Ocho – José Gómez & Ángela Medina (Dominican Republic)De Chiclayo al Vaticano: El Camino del Papa León XIV – Horacio Vergara Arancibia (Peru)The Gringa & The Musician – Roberto Pazos (Peru)Nanito – Guillermo Fernández (Peru)Me dicen el Panzer – Rodrigo Quintero Arauz (Panama)Short Film CompetitionA showcase of emerging Ibero-American talent, featuring works that explore social, identity, and experimental themes.The Sad Song of Lolita – Lisandro Vázquez (USA)Un Día de Mayo – Camilo Escobar Henao (Colombia)Ni Lobos ni Corderos – José Luis Acosta (Spain)Ana y la Distancia – Hansel Porras García (USA)Sed – Julián Díaz Velosa (Colombia)Como si la Tierra se las Hubiera Tragado – Natalia León (France)New Service – Tales Ordakji (Brazil)Arañando la Luna – José Brocco (Puerto Rico)Las Panteritas – Alejandro Gallo Bermúdez (Argentina)Alivios – Juan Manuel González Fernández (Mexico, Venezuela)Las Hijas de Eva – Daniela Alejandra Narváez Huertas (Colombia)¡Qué Colombianada! – Samuel Vargas (USA)A Special Night at St. Thomas UniversityAs part of the festival’s expansion, the IAFFM will host a special evening at St. Thomas University, featuring an exclusive screening and a panel with actress Agustina Palma and producer/director Diego Rosende, who will share their experiences in contemporary audiovisual creation and new production models.The event reaffirms the connection between the festival and the academic institutions that promote art and film culture in South Florida.Creative Production WorkshopHeld at the Koubek Center, the Creative Production Workshop will bring together young filmmakers and creators from Latin America and the Caribbean living in the United States. The workshop, focused on strengthening independent production, will be led by renowned industry professionals and aims to encourage the development of projects with identity, originality, and international vision.“From Frame to Prompt”: Cinema and Artificial IntelligenceOn Saturday, November 22, IAFFM will present “From Frame to Prompt: Cinema in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” a pioneering program exploring new creative frontiers between cinema, technology, and ethics.The program will include three keynote talks:Innovation and Ethics in Digital Creation – with a representative from Adobe, analyzing how new AI tools are redefining creative processes in the audiovisual industry.Cinema, Algorithms, and Visual Narrative – by a FilmPro co-founder, focusing on the practical integration of AI in film production and content curation.The Future of Art and Authorship – featuring invited experts debating the ethical, legal, and artistic challenges of AI-assisted creation.As part of the program, FilmPro will present the short film Penélope, a work created entirely with artificial intelligence, showcasing the narrative and aesthetic possibilities emerging from the dialogue between humans and technology.Tickets Now AvailableTickets for all screenings and festival events are now available at: https://iaffm25.eventive.org/schedule More information on the lineup, special activities, and venues at: www.iaffm.com About IAFFMThe Ibero-American Film Festival Miami is a platform for exhibition, education, and networking that celebrates the cinematic talent of Ibero-America, strengthening cultural ties between the region and the Hispanic community in the United States.Organized by the Ibero-American Film, Arts & Festival Foundation, IAFFM promotes purposeful cinema—diverse, socially conscious, and deeply human.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.