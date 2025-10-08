Copa Mechanic Joins the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (AMRA)

Maricopa’s trusted family-owned shop strengthens its commitment to ethics, quality, and consumer confidence by becoming an official member of the AMRA.

Joining AMRA reaffirms our commitment to integrity and transparency in every repair we perform.” — Eduardo Quirindongo, Owner of Copa Mechanic

MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copa Mechanic, a trusted local provider of professional auto diagnostics and maintenance, has officially joined the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (AMRA). This new membership reinforces the shop’s dedication to fair business practices, transparent communication, and high-quality automotive service.

AMRA is a national organization that promotes ethical standards and consumer confidence across the automotive repair industry. Member businesses commit to upholding the Motorist Assurance Program (MAP) standards — a widely recognized set of principles that ensures customers receive honest assessments and clear explanations of vehicle needs.

“By becoming an AMRA member, we’re continuing to raise the bar for what customers can expect from their neighborhood repair shop,” said Eduardo Quirindongo, owner of Copa Mechanic. “The AMRA Code of Ethics mirrors our own values of honesty, reliability, and professional excellence.”

Copa Mechanic’s membership means that Maricopa residents can expect enhanced transparency in repair recommendations, standardized service procedures, and continued investment in technician training and diagnostic tools. The shop, located at 22111 N White Rd, Maricopa, AZ 85139, has built a reputation for precision-based diagnostics and customer-first service since opening in 2016.

A Word from the Owner

About Copa Mechanic

Founded in 2016, Copa Mechanic is a family- and veteran-owned automotive repair shop serving the Maricopa, Arizona community. The shop provides comprehensive auto diagnostics and maintenance, including brake service, transmission repair, and electrical diagnostics. Located at 22111 N White Rd, Maricopa, AZ 85139, Copa Mechanic is known for professionalism, transparency, and precision in every repair.

Legal Disclaimer:

