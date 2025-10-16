Matthew D. Shaffer Once Again Named to Prestigious Super Lawyers List for 2025

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is proud to announce that Partner Matthew D. Shaffer has once again earned a place on the 2025 Super Lawyers list for his outstanding work in Transportation and Maritime Law. Shaffer has been recognized 17 times for this honor, including in 2005–2006, 2008–2023, and now 2025, highlighting his long-standing commitment to excellence in maritime legal representation.Super Lawyers is a respected rating service that identifies the top attorneys across more than 70 practice areas. Its rigorous selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations, making this recognition a trusted indicator of professional achievement and peer respect.Shaffer has built a national reputation for successfully representing injured maritime workers, offshore employees, and seamen under the Jones Act and General Maritime Law. Over the course of his career, he has secured significant verdicts and settlements, often handling challenging and high-profile maritime cases that set important precedents.“Being selected again for the Super Lawyers list is an incredible honor. Maritime law is a complex and demanding field, and I am fortunate to work with a team that is passionate about protecting injured workers and their families. Our mission has always been to fight for the rights of those who risk their lives working at sea.” said Matthew D. Shaffer This recognition also underscores Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP’s reputation as a national leader in maritime and personal injury litigation. The firm continues to be a trusted advocate for victims of negligence, combining aggressive advocacy with compassionate representation.About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLPFor more than 62 years, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP has represented injured clients nationwide in maritime and personal injury cases, recovering over $1 billion on their behalf. The firm is known for its dedication, proven results, and unwavering commitment to fighting for justice on behalf of those harmed by negligence on land and at sea.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.