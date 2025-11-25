Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Urges Safe Driving During Thanksgiving Week as 73 Million Prepare to Travel by Car

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families across the country prepare for one of the busiest travel periods of the year, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is reminding drivers to stay alert and prioritize safety on the roads this Thanksgiving week.With travel expected to reach some of the highest levels in years, road congestion and accident risks are significantly elevated. According to AAA’s 2025 Thanksgiving Travel Forecast, an estimated 73 million people will travel by car over the holiday period, making roadway safety essential for Texans and travelers nationwide.“The Thanksgiving holiday is meant to bring families together, but it’s also a time when roadway dangers increase. We have represented countless families whose celebrations were disrupted by preventable crashes. We urge everyone to avoid impaired driving, stay focused, and exercise extra caution on crowded highways.” said Jonathan S. Harris, Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. Holiday Travel Safety: A Priority for All DriversWith decades of combined experience handling serious and catastrophic injury cases, the attorneys at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP continue to advocate for safety and awareness, particularly during high-volume travel seasons.The firm provides legal support for victims of:● Drunk or impaired driving accidents● Multi-vehicle highway collisions● Rollover and high-speed crashes● Commercial vehicle and truck-related incidents● Dangerous roadway conditions and insufficient traffic protectionThe firm encourages drivers to plan ahead, rest adequately before long trips, avoid distractions, and never drive under the influence.About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm based in Houston, Texas. With more than 100 years of combined legal experience and over $1 billion recovered for clients, the firm represents individuals injured due to negligence on the road, at work, or in public spaces. Known for aggressive advocacy and compassionate client support, the firm proudly serves Houston and surrounding communities.

