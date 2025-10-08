DPH, Partners Encourage Parents to Always Use Safe Sleep Practices

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 8, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — October marks both Safe Sleep Awareness Month and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month. The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH), in collaboration with South Carolina Department of Children's Advocacy and the South Carolina Program for Infant/Toddler Care (SCPITC), reminds parents to follow safe sleep recommendations every time their infant sleeps.

Gov. Henry McMaster has also proclaimed October as “Safe Sleep Awareness Month” in South Carolina and encourages all South Carolinians to learn and apply safe sleep practices with their infant children.

"We want parents and caregivers to keep safe sleep practices in the forefront of their minds every time they put their babies to bed," said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH director. "Consistently following safe sleep recommendations, including during naps during the day, can help prevent a tragedy and give your child a better chance at living a long, happy and healthy life."

According to the most recent South Carolina Infant Mortality Report, accidents were the third-leading cause of death among infants, most of which were related to unsafe sleep. Accidents had the largest increase (46%) over the past year, which increased the rank from fifth in 2021 to third in 2022. Of the 36 deaths due to accidents, 29 were caused by accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed.

SIDS is the sudden death of an infant younger than 1 year of age that cannot be explained. SIDS was the fourth-leading cause of infant deaths in 2022 and increased by 37.6% from 2021 to 2022. It is unclear what proportion of SIDS deaths may be caused by suffocation or medical abnormalities.

“One hundred percent of unsafe sleep deaths are preventable,” said Jessica Sharp, SCPITC Director. “Using safe sleep practices every time a baby goes to sleep will save lives.”

The risk of SIDS can be reduced by having a smoke-free home, getting prenatal care as soon as possible, breastfeeding and following safe sleep rules every time the baby sleeps.

All caregivers are encouraged to learn safe sleep practices like the ABCs of Safe Sleep: Let your baby sleep Alone on their Back in their Crib. Cribs should always be clear of any items such as pillows, blankets, bumpers, toys and stuffed animals to keep baby safe for naps and at night.

“Infant deaths are always tragic, but even more so when they can be avoided by following some very simple guidelines,” said Margaret Bodman, state child advocate and director of the Department of Children’s Advocacy. “Even one death is too many, but in 2022, 29 infants died from accidental suffocation and strangulation caused by unsafe sleep practices. Remembering the ABCs of Safe Sleep can make all the difference to your child and your family.”

DPH’S Bureau of Maternal and Child Health offers resources to parents interested in learning more about safe sleep practices, including a video and brochure.

To learn more and find additional resources, visit DPH’s Safe Sleep, Every Sleep webpage or the Safe to Sleep campaign’s Ways to Reduce Baby's Risk.

Parents and caregivers are also encouraged to talk to their child’s health care provider for any questions or concerns about SIDS and safe sleep practices.

###