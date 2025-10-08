Submit Release
Attorney General Brenna Bird Questions Meta on Distribution of October 7th Videos

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird joined a coalition of twelve states urging Meta to answer questions about the seemingly unfettered distribution of graphic livestreams and videos on Facebook and Instagram of the violent terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023.  

In light of a lawsuit against Meta by victims of the heinous attacks, alleging in part that Meta allowed Hamas terrorists to upload and circulate horrific footage and “enabled the distribution of video footage of the atrocities of October 7th and otherwise failed to act by removing such video footage,” the attorneys general ask Meta to provide the following information by November 10th, 2025:  

“Social media companies like Meta should not profit from or promote terrorism in any form,” said Attorney General Bird. “The mainstream distribution of videos of the unspeakable atrocities against Israel on that fateful day two years ago violate the very standards Meta claims to uphold. We need to know what Meta has done and will do to make sure this does not happen again.”  

Iowa joined the South Carolina-led letter with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas. 

Read the full letter here.  

