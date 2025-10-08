President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Ireland for Official Visit

His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning, Wednesday, 8 October 2025, arrived in Dublin, Ireland for an official visit aimed at advancing trade relations between South Africa and Ireland.

President Ramaphosa will today hold official talks with President Michael D. Higgins and Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in science and innovation, higher education and skills development, as well as trade and investment. The visit seeks to elevate bilateral cooperation to a strategic partnership, creating new opportunities for enhanced collaboration and mutual economic growth.

This visit also reaffirms the strong historical bond between South Africa and Ireland founded on shared values and Ireland’s principled support for South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle.

In addition to bilateral matters, the leaders will discuss global and regional geopolitics and explore avenues for deeper bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Bilateral trade between South Africa and Ireland grew by 12% to $638 million in 2024 from $567 million in 2023. South Africa increased its exports to Ireland by 40.4%, from $119 million in 2023 to $168 million in 2024. South Africa’s imports from Ireland also grew by 5%, from $448 million in 2023 to $470 million in 2024.

During his visit, President Ramaphosa will also engage with leading Irish companies to promote investment and collaboration.

President Ramaphosa is supported by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Mr Ronald Lamola and Minister of Higher Education and Training Mr Buti Manamela.

Enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates