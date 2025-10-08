Governor Hochul Honors Bilingual Mental Health Workers During the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Governor Kathy Hochul today honored 10 mental health professionals that provide services in both English and Spanish languages in disadvantaged communities in the State of New York. The recognition occurred during the Governor’s Hispanic Heritage reception that took place at Hispanic Society Museum & Library in Manhattan. The event, ‘Bridging Voices, Healing Minds: Celebrating Bilingual Mental Health Providers, featured the participation of distinguished leaders, professionals, and influencers from the Latino community of the State of New York. Governor Hochul issued a proclamation in English and Spanish that declared Sept. 15 -Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in New York State.

“New York is as vibrant as it is thanks to our Hispanic communities and today at my Annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, we honor their immense contributions to our state,” Governor Hochul said. “Today’s event was also an important opportunity to recognize care professionals who are going above and beyond to serve Hispanic communities throughout the state. Addressing the Mental health crisis has been one of my top priorities, and knowing that the Latino community can face higher rates of mental health challenges, I’m especially proud to recognize bilingual professionals who are making a real difference and reminding anyone in need of help that they are never alone.”

The recognition of Mental Health Bilingual professionals is part of the Governor’s incentives to promote more professionals in this field, especially in underserved areas. The list of honorees included:

Astor Services

Carmen Torres, MPS

Denize Da Silva-Siegel, MD, MS - Medical Director

Bronxworks

Noel Concepcion-LCSW

Barbara Miliano-LMSW

Coalition for Children and Families

Lewanny Vargas, Clinical Supervisor

Betty Candelier Licensed Behavioral Health Practitioner

Comunilife

Lizurka Tejada - Program Coordinator

Chasity Ortiz - Life is Precious Program Coordinator

The West Islip Youth Enrichment Services

Maria Olsen – Bilingual Clinical Director

Astrid Garrido – Bilingual Prescriber, DNP

Recent Initiatives on Mental Health

As a result of the Governor's multi billion investments and efforts in Mental Health, last week New York State was recognized as a national leader in mental health based on a new report compiled with publicly available federal data. ‘The State of Mental Health in America’ ranked New York number one nationally when analyzing data from 17 common mental health measures using the data gathered in 2022 and 2023 — the year Governor Hochul launched her multi-billion-dollar investment to strengthen the state’s system of care.

Since Governor Hochul took office, New York State has added 985 psychiatric beds, including 610 beds that were brought back online at community-based hospitals. The Governor has also overseen the largest expansion of inpatient capacity at state-operated psychiatric centers, adding 375 new beds and 275 others in development.

In the FY26 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul secured funding to establish new Youth Safe Spaces, which provide a place for young people to receive support in a comfortable setting, access emotional health and wellness resources, and foster positive relationships with their peers. She also secured funding to expand Teen Mental Health First Aid for High School Students, which will train both teens, and adults who work with teens, to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges, including the impacts of bullying and school violence.

Through significant investment from Governor Hochul, nearly 1,200 School-Based Mental Health Clinics are now operational, covering roughly 25 percent of all NYS public schools and 4 percent of private/parochial schools..

Governor Hochul also announced $15 million over five years to help community-based service providers to develop innovative programs that will help reduce suicide risk among youth from historically underserved populations. Administered by the Office of Mental Health, the state funding through the Connecting Youth to Mental Health Supports program will help develop programs and suicide prevention strategies among racial and ethnic minority populations and LGBTQ+ groups, including those in rural areas.

New York’s Community Mental Health Loan Repayment Program has committed roughly $45 million in annual loan repayment on behalf of 1,405 mental health professionals. This program has included award set asides for clinicians who are members of a group traditionally underrepresented in the mental health field or who provided language access to services to people with limited English proficiency.

New York’s Office of Mental Health continues to grow its partnership with State University of New York and City University of New York campuses to increase workforce diversity especially in areas where these individuals are underrepresented. Through this partnership, SUNY and CUNY are providing funding to support tuition assistance, paid internships, and direct stipends for underrepresented and multilingual students entering or enrolled in mental health degree programs.

The State has also increased access to specialized housing, including 1,276 new units associated with Governor Hochul’s mental health initiative, with an additional 2,224 housing units that are under development. The units under development include community residence-single room occupancy units, supportive housing-single room occupancy units and short term transitional residential units –all designed to help New Yorkers living with mental illness to reside safely within their community.

New York has also aggressively expanded the Safe Options Support program, which has now helped permanently house 1,407 individuals, including nearly 180 in OMH-licensed housing. With the first teams launched in Spring 2022, the SOS program now has 31 teams, including ones canvassing all five boroughs of New York City, both counties on Long Island, and 19 additional counties across the state.

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “I commend Governor Hochul on today’s announcement to fund innovative programs to help reduce suicide risk among young people from marginalized communities. Together, we are continuing our collective efforts to address mental health disparities among minority populations, remove barriers that families face when seeking help, and ensure these critical health resources are accessible for all.”

Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie said, “Providing mental health services is crucial, particularly in areas that serve at-risk populations. Bilingual mental health providers not only meet a pressing need but also enable their clients to feel at home while speaking their native language, alleviating the already challenging process of seeking assistance. Congratulations to all the honorees for your hard work and dedication in this demanding field, your contributions are truly remarkable. I would also like to extend a special congratulations to Carmen Torres, MPS, and Denize Da Silva-Siegel,MD,MS, of Astor Services for their unwavering support in delivering necessary resources to the Northeast Bronx Community, a place I call home.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “Language is not just a tool of communication—it is a vessel of care, culture, and connection. For generations, too many New Yorkers have suffered in silence because mental health care did not speak their language or understand their story. Today’s recognition of bilingual mental health professionals is a recognition of dignity itself: the right to be heard, to be treated, and to be healed in the fullness of one’s identity. I commend Governor Hochul for honoring those who bridge the cultural and linguistic divides that too often separate our communities from the care they deserve. When we invest in bilingual care, we invest in justice—because equity in mental health is equity in humanity.”

State Senator Jamaal Bailey said, “Governor Hochul’s recognition of bilingual mental health professionals highlights the importance of accessibility in healthcare. By uplifting those who serve our most vulnerable communities, we honor the professionals working each day to make mental health care more equitable and compassionate. Thank you to Governor Hochul and to the honorees at Astor Services, BronxWorks, Coalition for Children and Families, and Comunilife for your commitment to health, justice, and community service.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “Mental health services must be accessible and equitable to reflect the diverse residents of New York State. I applaud Governor Hochul for recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month in our state and for honoring bilingual providers, who improve culturally competent mental health care and help close the gap between need and access for our most underserved communities.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “Congratulations to Lewanny and Betty for their well-deserved recognition by Governor Hochul during Hispanic Heritage month. I appreciate the Governor recognizing these critical members of our community, especially in the critical world of mental health. As a health care provider myself I know how critical it is for individuals to feel comfortable discussing their physical and mental health with someone who understands their challenges and Lewanny and Betty are excellent examples of those who know the community and help meet individuals where they are at. I appreciate the work they have done and will continue to do, as they are making individuals lives better, especially in these challenging times.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for recognizing the critical role bilingual mental health providers play in breaking down barriers and expanding access to care in underserved communities. These dedicated professionals not only provide culturally competent support but also help ensure that no New Yorker is left behind in times of need.”

Assemblymember Al Taylor said, “As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, I’m deeply proud to see bilingual mental health professionals being recognized for the bridge they build between language, culture, and care. In communities like ours, where too many still struggle in silence, these professionals are breaking barriers and saving lives. Governor Hochul’s recognition reminds us that access to mental health support must reflect the diversity of the people we serve, because healing begins when people feel seen and understood.”

Director and CEO Hispanic Society Museum & Library, Guillaume Kientz said:

“The Hispanic Society is honored to welcome Governor Kathy Hochul and her guests to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. As the leading institution dedicated to preserving and exhibiting art and artifacts from over 32 countries across the Americas, Spain, Portugal, and the Philippines, we are thrilled to join in celebrating our vibrant cultures and the invaluable contributions of the communities represented in our collections.”

Astor Services

Family Driven Care. Providing children’s mental health, child welfare and early childhood development services in New York’s Mid-Hudson Valley region and the Bronx since 1953.

Bronxworks

BronxWorks helps individuals and families improve their economic and social well-being. From toddlers to seniors, they feed, shelter, teach, and support neighbors to build a stronger Bronx community. BronxWorks continues to focus on addressing the evolving needs of the Bronx, especially in housing and employment. The organization’s commitment to the Latino community remains strong, with 60 percent of those they serve identifying as Latino.

Comunilife

Since Comunilife opened in 1989, it has been committed to providing vulnerable communities with housing and culturally sensitive supportive services. In 2023, Comunilife provided services to more than 4,000 homeless and low-income New Yorkers.

West Islip Youth Enrichment Services (YES)

West Islip Youth Enrichment Services (YES) is a not-for-profit mental health provider agency located in Brentwood, New York. The agency was established in 1987 and provides Mental Health Outpatient Rehabilitation Services and Community Mental Health Promotion and Support, serving primarily Suffolk County, New York. They promote before and after school care, Drop-In programs, enhanced access to services such as local refugee programs Impact on the Latino community — West Islip YES provides Clinic and Community Mental Health Promotion and Supports (COMHPS) services to Latino children and families and other populations in communities where significant numbers of families live below the poverty level.

The Coalition for Hispanic Family Services (CHFS)

The Coalition for Hispanic Family Services (CHFS) provides services to Latino children and families and other populations in communities where significant numbers of families live below the poverty level. CHFS’s programs address family needs comprehensively and within a cultural context, with the goal of moving them towards self-reliance. Coalition for Hispanic Family Services is New York City’s only Latino foster care and family services agency. They provide clinic services with a fully bilingual staff, they have both adult and children’s community residences, and provide prevention/education among other services.